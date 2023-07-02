ABBA-solutely Fabulous: The ABBA Experience Takes To The Stage In Torrox

SEVEN HOURS Of FREE Electricity In Spain On Sunday, July 2 Close
The band is renowned for their glamorous ABBA-inspired costumes. Photo credit: The ABBA Experience

THE Costa del Sol’s original ABBA tribute band is headed to Torrox on Saturday, July 15 for a dazzling performance at Bar Los Amigos.

The ABBA Experience will perform a tribute concert to the Swedish Superstars, ABBA, at the bar in Torrox Park complete with a buffet provided by the bar.

Fans can expect a spectacular showcase featuring glitzy 70s costumes, mesmerising dance routines, and live musicians, all selected to transport the audience back in time to the golden era of ABBA, performing the Swedish group’s chart-topping hits. The band receives rave reviews for their incredible costumes and fabulous vocals.

The venue’s doors will open from 7pm on the night, before the delicious buffet is served at 8pm onwards. At 8:30pm, the stage will come alive with the dazzling performances by The ABBA Experience.

Tickets for The ABBA Experience’s concert are now available for purchase at the bar, priced at €10 for members at Bar Los Amigos or €15 for non-members. Alternatively, fans can secure their spot by calling 641442379.

