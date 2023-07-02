Can Novak Djokovic Equal Roger Federer’s Wimbledon Record This July?

By Chris King • 02 July 2023 • 21:16

Image of Novak Djokovic at the 2018 US Open. Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com

The iconic Wimbledon tennis tournament is upon us once again, with play commencing this Monday, July 3.

Spain’s 20-year-old sensation Carlos Alcaraz goes into the competition as the No 1 seed after his recent victory over Alex De Minaur in the final at Queen’s.

Alcaraz has already won the Australian and French Opens this year, but, is yet to fully adapt his game to playing on grass. However, it could be very foolish to bet against him winning his first Wimbledon title this July.

He is undoubtedly lined up to take over from the ‘big three’ of Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, of which, the Serb legend is the only one currently remaining.

Novak Djokovic will compete in the first match on Centre Court

Djokovic will be defending the title that he won in 2022, with the 36-year-old looking to equal Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon men’s crowns.

After landing a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title at the French Open in Roland Garros, he will surely be adequately fired up to take on all-comers.

He kicks off the proceedings tomorrow at 1:30 pm BST, against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin on Wimbledon’s famous Centre Court.

Nick Kyrgios will be hoping to go one better than in 2022

Following them, the 28-year-old Nick Kyrgios will compete in the second match of the day Court One to start his 2023 campaign against David Goffin of Belgium. The Australian star lost in last year’s final to Djokovic.

World No 1 Iga Swiatek will start the women’s singles section of the tournament on Court One at 1 pm BST. The No 1 seed will play China’s Zhu Lin.

Venus Willaims makes an incredible 24th appearance

Once the Djokovic match is finished, a huge match will follow on Centre Court. At the age of 43, the legendary Venus Williams will make her 24th appearance in the tournament.

The five-time Wimbledon champ will play Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, who was a Wimbledon semi-finalist at the All-England Club in 2019.

Another interesting confrontation will complete the day’s action on Court One. America’s Sofia Kenin, a former Australian Open winner will take on her compatriot, Coco Gauff. The seventh seed lost in the semi-final last Friday at Eastbourne.