West Ham Competing With AC Milan To Sign 19-Year-Old South American ‘Wonderkid’

By Chris King • 02 July 2023 • 0:57

Image of West Ham United club badge. Credit: charnsitr/Shutterstock.com

West Ham United are locked in a battle with Serie A giants AC Milan for the signature of 19-year-old winger, Dario Osorio.

David Moyes is keen to bring the teenage sensation to London from South America where he plays for Universidad de Chile. Osorio has already picked up two international caps for representing his country.

The youngster has reportedly set his sights on a move to Europe, having already rejected offers from clubs in Brazil. He is said to be on the radar of the Milan club who are said to want to loan him out if they sign him.

An offer of around £7.5million is expected to be submitted this week by the Hammers, who are aware of apparent interest from fellow Premier League side Wolves as well.

West Ham are monitoring Everton’s Amadou Onana

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is another player believed to be on David Moyes’ shopping list. The 21-year-old Belgian star is known to want an exit from Goodison Park but could be stalling in the hope of a Champions League club making a move for his services.

Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal could be completed this week

According to The Sun, the ongoing saga of Declan Rice’s transfer to Arsenal should be concluded this week. West Ham have secured an agreement in principle with the Gunners over his fee, which is believed to be £100m plus £5m add-ons.

This would smash the current British transfer record between two British clubs once payment terms have been finalised. The two clubs have apparently still not worked out a payment structure that suits both parties.

The England midfielder led the Londoners to their first silverware in 43 years on what would be his final game for them when they won the Europa League at the end of last season.

Treble-winners Manchester City tabled an offer for the wantaway star but it was knocked back by West Ham. Pep Guardiola’s outfit subsequently pulled out of the race, leaving the player’s future in the hands of Arsenal.

Bundesliga side Bayern Munich were believed to have an interest in signing Rice at one point. Thomas Tuchel allegedly made personal contact with the midfielder in an attempt to lure him to Germany but their desire cooled after an initial bid was rejected.