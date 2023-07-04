England Deal Major Ashes Blow As Star Man Is Ruled Out

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 04 July 2023 • 18:00

Photo by Alessandro Bogliari on Unsplash

Ollie Pope has been ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes series this summer having dislocated his shoulder at Lords last week while fielding.

England’s vice-captain Pope has been ruled out for the final two Tests in this Ashes Series after dislocating his right shoulder while fielding and trying to stop a boundary, which compounds his misery having had surgery on his left shoulder not too long ago.

It was early on in the second Test when Pope injured his shoulder and to make matters worse, his injury could have been made a lot more bearable had he been allowed to get substituted off the pitch, although the umpires at the time said this wasn’t allowed, contrary to the rules.

Pope then went on to further aggravate his shoulder while both batting and fielding and now Ben Stokes has a big call to make as to who will step up and replace the number three batter with options seemingly sparse.

Ollie Pope ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes

It has been reported that England won’t call up a new replacement for Pope, and instead, Dan Lawrence is being tipped to earn his 12th cap for England by replacing Pope in the batting order, allowing Joe Root to stay in his more comfortable fourth spot.

Other options include Moeen Ali or Mark Wood coming into the side and while they would certainly add firepower with the ball in hand, neither of them are able enough with the bat to replicate the composure and ability Pope has.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Ollie Pope is ruled out of the rest of the Ashes. Get well soon @OPope32🙏 pic.twitter.com/Mc6lxeWHhO — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 4, 2023

It’s just yet another twist in what has been one of the most entertaining, controversial and captivating Ashes Series for a very long time following the Bazball approach from England, Ben Stokes’ impressive 155 score last innings and of course, the Jonny Bairstow stumping that caused a social media storm.

Yet another twist in captivating Ashes Series

Former England captain Root will likely take up the role as vice-captain beneath Stokes, and he was speaking to the media about Pope’s loss and how it will impact them moving forward in the Ashes.

He said: “It’s a big blow. Ollie’s been phenomenal for us for the past 18 months, he’s been an incredible leader within the group and stepped up as vice-captain.

“Of course, it will be a big loss, he’s been an integral part of this team and will continue to be so for many more years to come.”