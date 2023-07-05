Council Plans To Save Iconic Malaga Restaurant Antonio Martin

By John Ensor • 05 July 2023 • 15:31
Iconic restaurant Antonio Martin Credit: El merendero de Antonio Martin/Facebook.com
The future of one of Malaga’s most iconic restaurants is still in doubt despite efforts by the council to ensure its survival.
The future of the historic Antonio Martín restaurant, which for decades has become a gastronomic icon of Malaga, is still hanging by a thread pending the decision of the Directorate General of Coasts which recommends that a large part of the building has to be demolished, writes El Español de Malaga, Wednesday, July 5.
In a plan to buy more time, the Junta de Andalucía’s Regional Ministry of Sustainability has informed the owner of the restaurant, the company Exceho, of its decision to grant a further year of business.
The Directorate General of Coasts authorises the maintenance of the historic Antonio Martín restaurant in Málaga, but reducing its surface area from 1,500 square metres to 300. This is in direct opposition the regional Administration, that insists on defending the maintenance of the building, located at the junction of the Pablo Ruiz Picasso and Ciudad de Melilla promenades.
To emphasise the importance of the restaurant to the character of Malaga a source claimed: ‘Costas has to understand that it is the space occupied since 1953 and that, as the Town Hall has said, it is a property that shows the identity of Malaga.’
The Board stressed that it will not consider the demand for its demolition ‘until it is clear that such demolition does not create irreparable damage to legitimate interests and the identity of the municipality.’
It is understood that the Coastal Authority is going to impose an annual fee on Antonio Martín, which may reach and even exceed €250,000.
The conflict dates back to the end of 2021 when it became known that Costas issued an order for the eviction and demolition of the restaurant, after a ruling of the High Court of Justice of Andalusia, which confirmed the Junta de Andalucía’s decision to terminate the original concession.
The threat, however, has still not been carried out. In these almost two years, the Andalusian government has appealed in several writings to the “public interest” of this business, with 135 years of history.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.