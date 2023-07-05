Council Plans To Save Iconic Malaga Restaurant Antonio Martin

By John Ensor • 05 July 2023 • 15:31

Iconic restaurant Antonio Martin Credit: El merendero de Antonio Martin/Facebook.com

The future of one of Malaga’s most iconic restaurants is still in doubt despite efforts by the council to ensure its survival.

The future of the historic Antonio Martín restaurant, which for decades has become a gastronomic icon of Malaga, is still hanging by a thread pending the decision of the Directorate General of Coasts which recommends that a large part of the building has to be demolished, writes El Español de Malaga, Wednesday, July 5.

Council Grants Stay Of Execution

In a plan to buy more time, the Junta de Andalucía’s Regional Ministry of Sustainability has informed the owner of the restaurant, the company Exceho, of its decision to grant a further year of business.

The Directorate General of Coasts authorises the maintenance of the historic Antonio Martín restaurant in Málaga, but reducing its surface area from 1,500 square metres to 300. This is in direct opposition the regional Administration, that insists on defending the maintenance of the building, located at the junction of the Pablo Ruiz Picasso and Ciudad de Melilla promenades.

Malaga’s Historic Restaurant

To emphasise the importance of the restaurant to the character of Malaga a source claimed: ‘Costas has to understand that it is the space occupied since 1953 and that, as the Town Hall has said, it is a property that shows the identity of Malaga.’

The Board stressed that it will not consider the demand for its demolition ‘until it is clear that such demolition does not create irreparable damage to legitimate interests and the identity of the municipality.’

It is understood that the Coastal Authority is going to impose an annual fee on Antonio Martín, which may reach and even exceed €250,000.

The conflict dates back to the end of 2021 when it became known that Costas issued an order for the eviction and demolition of the restaurant, after a ruling of the High Court of Justice of Andalusia, which confirmed the Junta de Andalucía’s decision to terminate the original concession.

The threat, however, has still not been carried out. In these almost two years, the Andalusian government has appealed in several writings to the “public interest” of this business, with 135 years of history.