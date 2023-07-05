Hottest Day on Record: Global Temperatures Soar

By Catherine Mcgeer • 05 July 2023 • 12:02

Rising Thermometer: Earth Shatters Temperature Records. Image: Shutterstock/ Infinite Photo

MONDAY JULY 3, marked a momentous milestone in climate history as initial measurements revealed it to be the hottest day ever recorded on Earth. US meteorologists reported that the average daily air temperature on July 3 reached an unprecedented 17.01°C, surpassing the previous record of 16.92°C set just last year. The alarming rise in temperatures has raised concerns among experts, who warn of dire consequences if immediate action is not taken to address climate change.

Record-Breaking Heatwave

According to data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the planet’s average air temperature typically ranges between 12°C and just under 17°C throughout the year. However, recent measurements have shown a worrying trend of escalating temperatures. The new record not only exceeds historical averages but also highlights a disturbing trajectory of rising global temperatures.

While this record-breaking event has yet to be confirmed by other measurements, there are indications that the rising temperatures will persist. The onset of the El Niño weather phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean, confirmed by the World Meteorological Organisation, is expected to exacerbate the situation. Additionally, human activities, particularly the burning of fossil fuels, continue to contribute a staggering 40 billion tons of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere each year.

Climate scientists are sounding the alarm, emphasising the gravity of the situation. Friederike Otto from Imperial College London’s Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment warns that the soaring temperatures pose a “death sentence” for both human populations and ecosystems. The urgency to develop effective solutions and responses has become paramount, given the increasing frequency of climate disasters and the persistence of extreme heat waves worldwide.

Astonishing (+10-20°C) temperature anomaly over Antarctica and the Southern Ocean on what will almost certainly be (again) the world’s hottest day since records began. #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/xNz2rERugN — Ian Hall (@IanHall_CU) July 5, 2023

A Global Heatwave

This scorching heatwave is not limited to one region; it is a global phenomenon. Countries across the globe are grappling with relentless heat waves. China has experienced temperatures surpassing 35°C, while northern African nations have endured extreme heat of up to 50°C. Even southern parts of the US have been subjected to searing temperatures. Notably, even during Antarctica’s winter, temperatures have been higher than average, highlighting the widespread impact of this heatwave.

As the UN agency specialising in climate and weather, the World Meteorological Organisation has declared the 2023 El Niño underway. The data analysed from various land and sea observations worldwide underscores the urgency for action. With the warmest 10 years on record occurring since 2005, scientists attribute this trend largely to human-induced climate change. The UN’s warning of imminent record-breaking global temperatures in the next five years serves as a stark reminder of the critical need for immediate and unified action.

The climate emergency is impacting all of us. @‌WMO has declared the onset of El Niño conditions in the tropical Pacific Ocean for the first time in seven years, which intensifies the risk of surging global temperatures & extreme weather. Details: https://t.co/uoMbFJKon6 pic.twitter.com/3PX89MVgMT — United Nations (@UN) July 4, 2023

The world has experienced the hottest day on record, providing a clear indication of the relentless rise in global temperatures. This alarming milestone calls for urgent action on multiple fronts, including reducing carbon emissions, transitioning to renewable energy sources, and implementing robust climate adaptation strategies. It is essential to confront the reality of climate change head-on and work collectively to safeguard our planet for future generations.