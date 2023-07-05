Weather Alert: Hurricane-like Storm to Hit Germany

By Catherine McGeer • 05 July 2023 • 16:08

Storm Alert: Pinneberg District Braces for Severe Weather. Image: Pexels/Pixabay

A powerful storm with hurricane-like gusts, thunderstorms, and heavy rain is predicted to hit Pinneberg District in Germany today July 5. The control centre, along with the police and fire brigade, has taken immediate action in response to the upcoming storm.

The German Weather Service has forecasted strong thunderstorms with wind speeds between 110 and 130 km/h. There is a risk of heavy rain, with up to 20 litres per square metre in a short period. This weather event poses a significant challenge, according to the control centre’s statement.

The Cooperative Regional Control Centre West in Elmshorn has issued urgent warnings to the public, and all control centres in Schleswig-Holstein are preparing for the anticipated severe weather conditions. The Ministry of Agriculture has also cautioned against entering the forests due to the potential dangers.

⚠️#SturmtiefPoly wird am 5.7. nach Angaben des @DWD_presse seine Kräfte auch im #KreisPinneberg entfesseln – Orkanböen über 100 km/h sind möglich. Gut auf sich aufpassen und informiert bleiben mit z. B. https://t.co/Snz8a8d6g9 & NINA Warn-App 💨#Unwetterwarnung #SeiBereit (iw) pic.twitter.com/qUgbFKcM8i — Kreis Pinneberg (@Kreis_Pinneberg) July 4, 2023

Advise has been issued to avoid dangerous areas like forests and avenues during and after the storm when trees and branches are more likely to fall. Private individuals should refrain from carrying out their rescue operations to avoid unnecessary risks. It is advisable to maintain a safe distance from buildings to prevent injuries from falling roof tiles. Additionally, fallen power lines pose a significant danger.

They also advised everyone to do the following before the storm arrives, secure objects on terraces, balconies, and gardens. Close all doors and windows securely. When opening doors and gates during the storm, exercise caution due to the strong gusts. Park vehicles with foresight and in safe locations, away from houses or tall trees. Garages or open spaces are preferable. Also, be aware of the potential for flooding.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Areas, Europe, and Consumer Protection (MLLEV) of Schleswig-Holstein urgently advises against entering forests during and several days after the storm. The risk of falling trees and branches is significantly higher as many trees are damaged from previous drought years and bark beetle infestation. Falling branches and trees can occur even after the storm has passed.

Bereits viele #Nutzermeldungen zu #Sturm in der DWD-WarnWetter-App – und es wurden bei den Foto-Meldungen auch schon umgestürzte Bäume & abgerissene Äste dokumentiert.

Bitte weiter die Warnlage beachten (in der App & auf https://t.co/il4EzIVRrj) & vorsichtig bleiben. /tg pic.twitter.com/T9OoXoc0W7 — DWD (@DWD_presse) July 5, 2023