Letters – 6th – 12th July

By Euro Weekly News Media • 06 July 2023 • 10:29

Having worked for the Financial Times for 33 years and retiring to Spain in 2006, I pay a special interest in this page.

However, I notice that the title does not live up to its name, JD Sports & Pearson shares are missing from the list of companies and I haven’t checked the whole list. !!!

Pearson plc no longer own the Financial Times, so I do not see any reason to exclude them now.

I follow all the FTSE stocks and played a big part in setting up the Company FTSE, so would like to see all 100 companies in the list

Apart from that, I think the Euro Weekly paper is the best. Keep up the good work.

Thank you.

Gary Hayes

Hi Leapy

Recently back from our twice a year trip to Spain.

No respect – could not agree more. My teachers were always called Sir and even if we met after I had left – were always still called Sir (Though they all had nicknames)

Re Harry & Megan Bet365 are getting back to me !

Keep up the good work

Best Regards

Steve

Hiya,

I always enjoy reading local papers when on holiday, but this almost illiterate ‘scotland stats’ published letter without any evidence or actual facts made me raise my phone and reply…

Right from the start this letter by Jamie JKL Swanson can’t be that accurate, he clearly can’t read. He’s made up stats and blurted them out…

Half educated? – Kids in Scotland leave school better or comparable with uk.

Queen Nicola? – not yet.

Violent rapist choose to be gaoled in a women’s prison? Nope, didn’t happen, look into the facts. There was a rather important review to stop this happening.

4 times usual rate of post natal deaths? Are you serious? No where near, UK is bad in the EU table, well, before England and Wales voted us all out the EU but you get the gist… This is an outright lie, and a particularly poor taste one.

Salmond bad…? Well as opinions go fair enough, but exonerated.

Humza crooked? FFS you’ve got half of Westminster leadership literally getting done for parties during COVID, lies, covering for lies, wasting billions during COVID, giving millions in contracts to their friends.. etc.. and Scotland’s FM has done nothing wrong to be called crooked, yet.

Jamie needs to look at his own life and get that chip off his shoulder.

And with due respect you should not publish these lies.

Thanks.

Simon.

SD.

Hello yet again

I just love reading your articles. Although it has been said that I am further right than Genghis Khan, I think I am towards middle of the road, which my life’s experience tells me most people are.

You constantly write what most people sit and say to each other: sane. intelligent people that is.

OF COURSE trans people should not be allowed to compete against normal people. It is completely nuts. I am glad to see that homosexual people are trying to put a distance between LGB and the rest of the alphabet! Quite correct. Homosexuality has always existed. My complaint is that, in recent years, queer people are not happy just to be accepted, they seem to want to shout about what they are and tell us all that it is ‘better’, when it is obviously not because if we were all homosexual the human race would disappear.

Don’t you think, Lee, that the current age will go down in history as the ‘whinging age’. Situations with which we coped and just ‘got on with it’ now need parliamentary discussion. OUR mortgages at one time went up to 18%!!! We got on with it. In 1973/74 there was a 3-day week because of lack of electricity, the generation of which was severely restricted owing to industrial action by coal miners and railway workers! We managed without extra help.

When I first married, we worked for 6 years without a holiday in order to save for a house. That house we lived in without carpet on the floors. I knitted the children’s jumpers; made dresses, darned socks, without complaining; and worked doing accounts at home at the same time. My husband was an employed butcher. We were ordinary people.

We did not have international holidays, expensive mobile phones, new cars, X-boxes, take-away food. We did not smoke or drink.

I now have a large house in Spain with a swimming pool. People tell me that I am lucky!!!

Nowadays we are supposed to cosset absolutely everybody who does not have whatever. Why can’t they just get on with it and WORK. The work ethic has disappeared.

And the latest I read was that a woman who was scammed out of life savings thinks that the banks should protect people’s money and it is ‘not our fault’. Why should the rest of us pay for stupidity.

You know, I think that is what I abhor most in life: stupidity.

Going on again – sorry.

Hugs

Jane

Hi,

Enjoy your column and certainly agree with most of it. With the recent controversy re diversity in the RAF do you reckon the head of the RAF has a revised version of Churchill’s famous speech on show prominently in their office…

“Never in the field of human conflict has so much been owed by so many to so few white trash”

As you usually say, you couldn’t make it up😥

Bob Stein

Orihuela Costa

Sir/madam

David Worboy’s article states …UK has ” rampant inflation( the worst in Europe)”

These are the June 14th 2023 rates

Hungary…25.6%

Latvia…17.2%

Czechia..16.5%

Estonia..15.6%

Serbia ..15.5%

Poland15.2%

Slovenia…13.8%

etc etc etc

UK ….8.7%

Perhaps he would be so kind as to apologise for misinforming us readers…..

Cheers

Tony North