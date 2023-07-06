Puzzle Solutions Edition 1983

By Marcos • 06 July 2023 • 10:10

WORD SPIRAL

1 Idea; 2 Aria; 3 Amen; 4 Neck; 5 Kiln; 6 Norm; 7 Mind; 8 Daft; 9 Tale; 10 Etui; 11 Ibis; 12 Soft; 13 Toot; 14 Taut; 15 Thug; 16 Gulp. DOLPHIN

QUICK QUIZ

1 Luciano Pavarotti; 2 Waltz; 3 Zip code; 4 Madame (Marie) Tussaud; 5 Zionism; 6 Hertfordshire; 7 Germany; 8 Abel Tasman; 9 Wampum; 10 Ankle.

CRYPTIC

Across: 3 Escalator; 8 Abel; 9 Murderess; 10 Piston; 11 Wrest; 14 Often; 15 Tuck; 16 Trots; 18 Tool; 20 Tonal; 21 Noted; 24 Sprang; 25 Contracts; 26 Flat; 27 Road tests.

Down: 1 Lampposts; 2 Sensation; 4 Shun; 5 Adder; 6 Arrest; 7 Oast; 9 Mount; 11 Wooed; 12 Turntable; 13 Skylights; 17 Stops; 19 Looted; 22 Erase; 23 To-do; 24 Stet.

QUICK

Across: 3 Aorta; 9 Apiary; 10 Inside; 11 Essex; 12 Item; 15 Ripple; 17 Derides; 19 Sin; 20 Rebut; 22 Trout; 24 Sauce; 25 Super; 27 Pit; 29 Revenue; 32 Enigma; 34 Rust; 35 Opium; 37 Crisis; 38 Tangle; 39 Lever.

Down: 1 David; 2 Cider; 3 Are; 4 Oyster; 5 Tier; 6 Anxious; 7 Limps; 8 Seven; 13 Terrain; 14 Minus; 16 Linctus; 18 Sever; 21 Taper; 23 Turmoil; 26 Repute; 27 Perch; 28 Tibia; 30 Nudge; 31 Ether; 33 Apse; 36 Mar.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Cosechar, 7 Pluma, 8 Delantero, 9 Ahí, 10 Rich, 11 Jumper, 13 Globos, 14 Regalo, 17 Admire, 18 Shop, 20 New, 22 Camioneta, 23 Mouth, 24 Fourteen.

Down: 1 Cider, 2 Silicio, 3 Cuna, 4 Avenue, 5 Lugar, 6 Pasillo, 7 Poppies, 12 Not much, 13 Grandma, 15 Athlete, 16 Premio, 17 Awful, 19 Plain, 21 Pour.

NONAGRAM

afar, arch, card, cart, char, cran, darn, dart, drat, haar, hard, hart, nard, raft, rand, rant, rata, tarn, trad, antra, carat, chard, chart, craft, draft, farad, franc, ranch, ratch, anarch, arctan, canard, charta, handcar, handcart, HANDCRAFT.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE