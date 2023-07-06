Which Spanish Beaches Have The Most Jellyfish? And What To Do If Stung

By John Ensor • 06 July 2023 • 23:01

Stock image of Jellyfish. Credit: Damsea/Shutterstock.com

It is a well-known fact that Spanish beaches are some of the most popular in Europe, but it’s also a fact that as the water temperature rises, so do does the occurrence of jellyfish.

It must be said from the outset that the jellyfish around Spain’s coast beaches of Spain are not really dangerous, but it’s good to know where to expect them and what to do if one is stung, writes OK Diario, Thursday, June 6.

Despite some beaches having a higher presence of jellyfish, this does not mean that these areas should be avoided. The sensible advice is just to be careful and be informed of the conditions. And, wherever possible, follow the recommendations and warnings and take precautionary measures.

The Most Affected Beaches

The report reveals that the Spanish beaches with the highest number of sightings are in Andalucia, specifically in Huelva and Cádiz. Others include the Bajadilla beach and the Guainos Bajos beach in Almería. The Getares beach in Cádiz and the beaches of La Rada, Málaga and Calahonda in Granada.

Eastern Spain too was highlighted, Muchavista beach, Alicante; Venecia beach, Gandía; Casetas beaches, Barcelona and Cala Fuster, Mallorca.

What To Do If Stung

It is important to first remove the tentacles if they have stuck to your skin. Never scratch or rub them, because more toxins can be released. They are best removed with tweezers, a card, or any flat, rigid object. Always remember never to touch them with your hands.

The next step is to wash the area with seawater, but do not rub, simply rinse the area. Never use fresh water as it could make matters worse!

Apply cold or heat to the affected area to relieve the pain. Depending on what is available, you can apply cold or heat to the area, both options can help reduce inflammation and itching.

Apply appropriate solutions to the sting area. One method is to apply baking soda mixed with seawater for five minutes. It will help prevent residual tentacle poisoning.

If the pain persists, it is recommended that medical attention is sought. There are occasions in which the stings are severe or create allergic reactions, and it is important to seek medical attention quickly.