Norwegian Cyclist Criticises Tour de France

By Catherine McGeer • 07 July 2023 • 18:40
Calling for Action: Cyclists and Fans Demand More Excitement in Tour de France
Image: Shutterstock/ Radu Razvan
THE Tour de France, one of the most prestigious cycling events in the world, has recently faced criticism for a lack of entertainment during its sprint stages. As the peloton gears up for another mass sprint on the stage to Bordeaux, TV 2’s cycling expert, Thor Hushovd, has called on the organisers to introduce changes to enhance the excitement and engagement of these stages. Hushovd’s comments have ignited a debate about the need for more action and unpredictability in the race.
Thor Hushovd, a former professional cyclist, and TV 2’s cycling expert has voiced his disappointment with the lack of breakaways and excitement in the sprint stages of the Tour de France. Hushovd, the 2010 world champion, emphasises that the Tour de France is not just a sporting event but also a platform to showcase riders and entertain fans. In recent stages, the absence of early breakaways has resulted in a monotonous peloton, leaving viewers yearning for more dynamic action.
Hushovd’s discontent stems from the observation that teams, particularly Uno-X, and others, have refrained from initiating breakaways, which diminishes the opportunities for exciting battles and unpredictable outcomes. He urges teams and race organisers to think innovatively and create a more captivating race experience. Hushovd’s viewpoint has gained support from TV 2 commentator Christian Paasche, who suggests implementing a requirement for breakaways in specific stages to infuse more excitement into the race.
While Hushovd’s call for more action is widely supported, some cycling experts argue that it is essential to strike a balance between flat stages for sprint finishes and introducing challenges that promote aggressive racing. Magnus Drivenes, another cycling expert from TV 2, highlights that the upcoming stage to Bordeaux offers little incentive for breakaways due to the limited climbing points available. Drivenes suggests incorporating additional climbing sections or hills earlier in the stage to encourage more attacks and increase the number of points up for grabs.
Hushovd proposes that the race organisers explore alternative route options that feature elements like hilly terrains, coastal winds, or even cobblestones. Such modifications would introduce new dynamics and unpredictability, capturing the attention of both avid fans and casual viewers. By taking the race to locations that provide challenging conditions, the Tour de France could offer a higher level of entertainment, attract more spectators, and boost television ratings.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
