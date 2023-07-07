Swedish Man Charged With Claiming Dead Partner’s Pension After Hiding Her Body In A Freezer

The crimes for which the man has been charged for are a breach of civil peace, a serious breach of civil peace, serious fraud, and falsification of documents.

Because of the length of time that the woman kept stored in the freezer and the fact that the man has used the freezer for other purposes, such as for example storing food, the breach of grave privacy is considered a serious charge.

‘Every time he opened and closed the freezer, it violated the deceased’s grave peace’, explained Karlsson.

He has been in custody since mid-March