Valencian Community Under Threat Of A Possible Calima This Weekend

By Chris King • 07 July 2023 • 0:21

Image of calima conditions in Madrid. Credit: Javier Perez Montes/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

After a somewhat unusual week involving hail, rain and storms in Valencia and Castellón, more rainfall is predicted for the next few days in the Valencian Community.

In its weather forecast this Thursday, July 6, AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency announced the probability of more rainfall in the region. Despite the rain, temperatures will continue without respite and will exceed 32°C the experts said.

Friday, July 7

Friday will begin with cloudy skies and a probable chance of weak, scattered and occasional rainfall between 6 am and midday.

This should start to disperse in the afternoon, although the sky will continue to be somewhat cloudy. Temperatures will oscillate between a maximum value of 32°C and a minimum of 22°C.

Saturday, July 8

According to the specialists, the weather will return to its total normality on Saturday. The sky will be clear although the AEMET warned of a possible haze or calima (a meteorological phenomenon that occurs when there is dust and sand suspended in the atmosphere).

Temperatures will not suffer major changes and will remain at around 32°C maximum and 20°C minimum in Castellón.

Sunday, July 9

A slightly cloudy or clear sky is forecast in general on Sunday morning, with some intervals of medium and high cloudiness. Clouds of diurnal evolution will evolve in the interior of the northern half, without ruling out the possibility of storms.

Suspended dust is again not ruled out, but more likely in the southern half of the Community. Minimum temperatures should rise slightly while the maximums should be without any changes or at least with slight ascents in the interior of the region.

Variable light winds are expected to blow from the south, turning to easterly by midday.

Looking ahead to next week, AEMET predicted practically clear skies and temperatures that will be around a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 23°C.