Belgium Considers Bicycle Hearses

By John Smith • 09 July 2023 • 14:26

A bicycle hearse can be eco-friendly and dignified Credit: https://cyclehearse.co.uk/

RECYLING takes on a whole new meaning when the concept of ecological friendly funerals is considered and in many European countries bicycle hearses are all the rage.

Coupled with a biodegradable coffin, the concept of saying farewell to your loved one whilst helping to cut down the carbon footprint for those still alive is becoming increasingly more popular.

Whilst Denmark, France, Germany, Holland and the UK are some of the larger populations to allow this type of funeral transport, Belgium currently does not, although this may all soon change.

A precedent has been made following the untimely death of a cyclist known as Fanny who was struck and killed by a tram near Brussels.

The local council of Watermael-Boitsfort made an exception for her funeral so that her coffin could be transported by cargo bike as a mark of respect for her commitment to cycling.

A representative of Belgian ecologist group Ecolo, Ahmed Mouhssin said that his group would like to see this become a permanent agreement across the country and when he spoke to The Bulletin website said “The cargo bike is a good alternative that allows a slow, quiet and peaceful funeral procession to the rhythm of the steps of those present.

“It further emphasises the importance of accompanying families by giving meaning to the funeral ceremony and adding a certain beauty that can offer comfort at the same time.”

In the UK, those who accompany the cargo bike wear yellow high viz jackets rather than the traditional sombre black normally associated with funerals.

Although no formal approach has been made to Local or Federal Government, it appears that a working party is to be set up to explore the possibility (as well as any potential drawbacks) of following neighbouring countries decisions so that bicycle hearses are approved for use.

One simple way of amending the current regulations would be to remove the word motorised from the legislation which would at a stroke allow pedal power to be possible.