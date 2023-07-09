Huercal-Overa Greenway renews its SICTED badge for tourist quality

By Anna Ellis • 09 July 2023 • 15:17

Huercal-Overa renewing its SICTED badge. Image: Ayuntamiento de Heurcal-Overa / Facebook.

The Huercal-Overa Greenway, Via Verde, is a stunning and interesting path.

It runs along the old path of the Almanzora Railway (which is no longer in use) between the towns of Almajalejo and Las Norias.

On foot, on horseback or by bicycle, the Vía Verde offers a 17-kilometre path equipped with rest areas, information panels, parking for bicycles and viewpoints to enjoy the beautiful natural environment and views.

Everything that the Via Verde has to offer has led to a renewal of the SICTED badge which accredits tourist quality.

SICTED is a project to improve the quality of tourist destinations promoted by the Secretary of State for Tourism (SETUR).

The SICTED badge is granted to tourist services that have proven compliance with the established requirements. It is a recognition of the effort and commitment to quality and continuous improvement while distinguishing the tourist service from the competition.

A SICTED badge lasts for two years, although it is subject to an annual follow-up evaluation.

A few months ago through the project Conditioning Works of the Nature Trail, the construction of a pedestrian walkway over the A-7 motorway was approved. Through this approval, the Via Verde has recently been lengthened by 5 kilometres.

The mayor, Domingo Fernandez, confirmed: “We will continue to improve the Via Verde, adapting the natural path and providing more kilometres with which our residents and visitors can enjoy leisure and sport.”

“We will continue to work and improve this tourist attraction.”

The mayor added: “We are working in collaboration with the Association of Nature Trails of Andalusia and are planning a name for this great road that will link Guadix with Almendricos.”

Andalusia meets all the requirements and offers the best conditions for hiking. The fantastic climate and stunning natural spaces that host splendidly preserved areas and the greatest diversity of landscapes and ecosystems in Europe together create the best conditions for enjoying nature and hiking.

The network of trails (GR, PR and SL), green routes, natural pathways, green corridors and green gateways in Andalusia is comprehensive and varied, with different levels of difficulty catering for all hikers from experts to beginners, from federated sports clubs to groups of friends, from families with children to senior citizens. There are also special routes adapted for people with disabilities.