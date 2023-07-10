Thieves Steal Nine Bottles Of Wine Worth €111,000 From Vins And Licors Grau In Girona

By Chris King • 10 July 2023 • 23:54
Image of the Vins y Licors Grau bodega in Girona.
Credit: Twitter@EmpordaWine
Three thieves stole nine bottles of wine valued at €111,000 from the headquarters of Vins and Licors Grau, in Palafrugell, Girona.
The occurred at around 1 pm on Sunday, July 9, when the store was open to the public. Undetected, the three criminals went upstairs and entered the wine cellar, where the company’s most prestigious wines were kept in a locked cabinet, according to niusdiario.es.
They reportedly forced the protective glass with a suction cup and stole nine bottles, some of which were worth up to €30,000.
While they were busy committing their crime, an employee heard suspicious noises and activated the burglar alarm. He subsequently located the thieves and chased them through the wine bar.
However, the robbers managed to jump over the counter with the bottles already stored in their backpacks. They ran across the street to where they had a getaway vehicle parked up ready to escape.
The wine company provided the Mossos d’Esquadra with the vehicle’s registration plate and images from the video surveillance cameras, which captured the ‘modus operandi’ of the thieves.
Workers at the establishment suggested that the outrageous theft could have been ‘commissioned by a mafioso boss’ as there are very few wineries in Spain that have such an exclusive selection. ‘Customers come from abroad to get the bottle they want’, said one employee.
Sabíeu que una de les vinoteques més grans d'Europa es troba a l'Empordà? @Grau_Online és un espai únic de vins i licors.
🍷 400 referències de l'Empordà 🌎12.000 de tot el món
Els trobareu a Palafrugell i també Online.#empordawine #incostabrava pic.twitter.com/6Ou2KjZLNH
— Ruta Vi DO Empordà (@EmpordaWine) July 3, 2023
In fact, when a customer enters the store, the bodega obliges them to purchase a case containing one of the most expensive bottles, valued at €30,000. The remainder of the case is then completed with 11 other bottles usually worth around €5,000 each.
Among the Palafrugell bodega’s expensive selection of bottles stolen in Sunday’s robbery was a Romane Conti 2008, which is worth €29,950. Another of the bottles taken by the thieves was a Romani Conti 2013 which cost around €25,659.
