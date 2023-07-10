Thieves Steal Nine Bottles Of Wine Worth €111,000 From Vins And Licors Grau In Girona

Three thieves stole nine bottles of wine valued at €111,000 from the headquarters of Vins and Licors Grau , in Palafrugell, Girona .

The occurred at around 1 pm on Sunday, July 9, when the store was open to the public. Undetected, the three criminals went upstairs and entered the wine cellar, where the company’s most prestigious wines were kept in a locked cabinet, according to niusdiario.es.

While they were busy committing their crime, an employee heard suspicious noises and activated the burglar alarm. He subsequently located the thieves and chased them through the wine bar. However, the robbers managed to jump over the counter with the bottles already stored in their backpacks. They ran across the street to where they had a getaway vehicle parked up ready to escape.

The wine company provided the Mossos d’Esquadra with the vehicle’s registration plate and images from the video surveillance cameras, which captured the ‘modus operandi’ of the thieves. Customers travel from other countries to buy special bottles