Spain launches first LGBTIphobia hotline

By Lisa Zeffertt • 11 July 2023 • 12:15

New helpline for LGBTI community in Spain Credit: Petr Kratochvil

New hotline provides support and legal counsel to victims of gender-oriented hate crimes.

The Ministry of Equality has launched a telephone hotline for victims of LGBTIphobia, on 028. The national hotline will provide information and support throughout Spain for victims of LGBTIphobia and provide a safe space with trained professionals who can provide legal and psychological assistance.

The hotline will also be available for those with hearing and/or speech difficulties and in different languages including Spanish, Catalan, Galician, Basque, French and English.

The recent celebration of Pride in early July was a usually joyous occasion, under the banner of the rainbow flag, yet it was tainted by various hate crimes, including the attack on a Spanish singer and influencer, Divino, and an increase in similar homophobia-motivated crimes has been noted this year, with the Ministry of the Interior reporting an 80 per cent increase.

Irene Montero, who heads up the Ministry of Equality, urged the public to remember the case of Samuel Luiz, a 24-year-old who was brutally murdered in A Coruña by six people two years ago, two of whom were underage. Montero stated that this case was a stark reminder that even in the 21st century, a person can be murdered because of their sexual orientation.

The concerning trend of rising homophobia can possibly be linked with the rise of the far right VOX party, who have an openly homophobic agenda with various speakers openly expressing anti-LGBTI sentiments.

The number 028 refers to June 28, international LGBTI Pride Day, to make it easy to remember. It was due to be launched in 2022, but the launch was delayed until this year.

€2.6 million has been allocated to this service, according to the Official State Gazette (BoE) to ensure that victims of gender hate crime have access to the psychological support and legal counsel that they need anywhere in Spain.