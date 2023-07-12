Supermarket Welcomes Those Who Want A Chat

By John Smith • 12 July 2023 • 12:51

One of the popular slow checkouts Credit: Jumbo Supermarkets

A DUTCH supermarket, Jumbo has opened around 200 slow checkouts aimed at the elderly who might be lonely and want to have a chat.

Working with the Dutch Government and the National Coalition against Loneliness, Jumbo is one of several businesses which is trying to make life better for the estimated 10 per cent of the population who are elderly and may live alone.

The idea is that those who aren’t in a mad rush can choose to visit one of the 200 slow checkouts known as Kletskassa where they can take their time in packing their bags and also have the chance to chat to sympathetic members of staff.

The group has chosen the areas where it appears that the greatest concentration of elderly lonely people are situated and are also introducing special areas where they can get a coffee and chat in confidence with those in a similar situation.

Colette Cloosterman-van Eerd, who is CCO of Jumbo and driving force behind the National Coalition against Loneliness, is closely involved in the initiative explained “Many people, especially the elderly, sometimes feel lonely. As a family business and supermarket chain, we are at the heart of society. Our stores are an important meeting place for many people and we want to play a role in identifying and reducing loneliness.

“We do this in various ways, including our Kletskassas. We are proud that many of our cashiers would like to take a seat behind a Kletskassa. They have a warm heart for the initiative and want to help people to make real contact with them out of genuine interest. It is a small gesture, but very valuable, especially in a world that is digitising and accelerating.”

In today’s fast moving world, with many people living much longer than in the past, it is possible for them to be left behind so the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport has created the One Against Loneliness programme to try to help those who are feeling isolated.