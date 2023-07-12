Supermarket Welcomes Those Who Want A Chat

By John Smith • 12 July 2023 • 12:51
One of the popular slow checkouts
Credit: Jumbo Supermarkets
A DUTCH supermarket, Jumbo has opened around 200 slow checkouts aimed at the elderly who might be lonely and want to have a chat.
Working with the Dutch Government and the National Coalition against Loneliness, Jumbo is one of several businesses which is trying to make life better for the estimated 10 per cent of the population who are elderly and may live alone.
The idea is that those who aren’t in a mad rush can choose to visit one of the 200 slow checkouts known as Kletskassa where they can take their time in packing their bags and also have the chance to chat to sympathetic members of staff.
The group has chosen the areas where it appears that the greatest concentration of elderly lonely people are situated and are also introducing special areas where they can get a coffee and chat in confidence with those in a similar situation.
Colette Cloosterman-van Eerd, who is CCO of Jumbo and driving force behind the National Coalition against Loneliness, is closely involved in the initiative explained “Many people, especially the elderly, sometimes feel lonely. As a family business and supermarket chain, we are at the heart of society. Our stores are an important meeting place for many people and we want to play a role in identifying and reducing loneliness.
“We do this in various ways, including our Kletskassas. We are proud that many of our cashiers would like to take a seat behind a Kletskassa. They have a warm heart for the initiative and want to help people to make real contact with them out of genuine interest. It is a small gesture, but very valuable, especially in a world that is digitising and accelerating.”
In today’s fast moving world, with many people living much longer than in the past, it is possible for them to be left behind so the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport has created the One Against Loneliness programme to try to help those who are feeling isolated.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.