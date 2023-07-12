HBO Dominates the Emmy Nominations 2023

By Catherine McGeer • 12 July 2023 • 23:21

Emmy Nominations 2023: TV Excellence and Industry Turmoil. Image: Shutterstock/ lev radin

Emmy nominations for 2023 have been announced, revealing fierce competition among the most acclaimed shows in the television industry. HBO emerges as the platform with the most nominations, claiming the top three spots on the list. This further solidifies the network’s reputation for producing outstanding content that resonates with audiences and critics alike.

Topping the list with an impressive 27 nominations is the hit series Succession, solidifying its dominance once again. The critically acclaimed show’s final season has captivated audiences and critics alike, making it a strong contender for the prestigious award. Australian actress Sarah Snook received a well-deserved nomination for her outstanding performance in the series.

Congratulations to the #Succession cast and crew for their 27 total Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/xzQcXvNowy — Succession (@succession) July 12, 2023

However, Succession faces stiff competition in the Best Drama category from The Last of Us, a gripping adaptation of the popular video game. The HBO series secured an impressive 24 nominations, cementing its place as one of the most recognised shows of the year. The Last of Us has enthralled viewers with its immersive storytelling and exceptional production quality, making it a strong contender for the coveted award.

To the edge of the universe and back. Congratulations to #TheLastOfUs cast and crew on their 24 #Emmys2023 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/Qf2x94cwmp — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) July 12, 2023

Shifting gears to the comedy category, the nominations were dominated by Ted Lasso and Abbott Elementary, both receiving four nominations each. The Ted Lasso series’ success highlights the growing influence of Apple TV in the television landscape, positioning the platform at the forefront of streaming services.

Believe. Congrats to Jason Sudeikis on his Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. pic.twitter.com/vmQJdS3tI0 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 12, 2023

Despite the excitement surrounding the Emmy nominations, the industry remains on edge due to ongoing labour tensions. A screenwriters’ strike has disrupted production for two months, and now actors are contemplating joining the strike as well. The outcome of negotiations between actors and producers will determine whether the highly anticipated Emmy Awards gala can take place on September 18 as scheduled. The situation is precarious, with the fate of the ceremony hanging by a thread.

For the full list of the Emmy Nominations 2023 click here