Heatwave Update: You can Literally Fry an Egg!

As the scorching heat wave continues to sweep across the region of Murcia, temperatures have reached alarming levels that have pushed the area to its limits. In an astonishing display of the intense heat, a resident of Caravaca de la Cruz has managed to fry an egg simply by placing it on a frying pan set on the ground. With a recorded temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius, this remarkable occurrence serves as a testament to the sweltering conditions gripping the Caravaqueña hamlet of El Moralejo.

At precisely 2.30 pm on July 11, during the peak of the blistering heat, the resident of Caravaca de la Cruz embarked on a culinary experiment. Armed with a frying pan and an egg, they placed the pan directly on a stone on the ground. With the extreme temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius recorded at that time, the egg began to sizzle and fry!

Red Weather Alert

Given the severity of the situation, the region has been placed under a red weather alert level. Authorities and emergency services are urging residents to take necessary precautions and stay hydrated while minimising outdoor activities, particularly during the peak heat hours. It is crucial to prioritise personal safety.

Heat Stroke Incidents and Medical Response

With the mercury reaching a staggering 44 degrees Celsius in the Vega del Segura and the Guadalentín Valley, the number of heat stroke cases over the past two days has risen to twelve, adding to the seven cases reported the previous day. In addition to the growing number of heat stroke cases, the region has witnessed record-breaking temperatures. Yesterday, ten locations in the Region de Murcia recorded some of the highest maximum temperatures in Spain.