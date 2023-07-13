Heatwave Update: You can Literally Fry an Egg!

By Catherine McGeer • 13 July 2023 • 11:55
It's so hot you could fry an egg on the sidewalk.
Image: Twitter/ @JuanmaMoralejo
As the scorching heat wave continues to sweep across the region of Murcia, temperatures have reached alarming levels that have pushed the area to its limits. In an astonishing display of the intense heat, a resident of Caravaca de la Cruz has managed to fry an egg simply by placing it on a frying pan set on the ground. With a recorded temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius, this remarkable occurrence serves as a testament to the sweltering conditions gripping the Caravaqueña hamlet of El Moralejo.
At precisely 2.30 pm on July 11, during the peak of the blistering heat, the resident of Caravaca de la Cruz embarked on a culinary experiment. Armed with a frying pan and an egg, they placed the pan directly on a stone on the ground. With the extreme temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius recorded at that time, the egg began to sizzle and fry!
Para que luego digan que no hace calor por las zonas altas del Noroeste Murciano. 🥵
Muchas gracias @jacobpetrus_tve por compartir mis videos 🤗🤗 @aquilatierratve pic.twitter.com/Ev4Y3EFsh4
— JUAN MANUEL NAVARRO (Caminos de Historia) (@JuanmaMoralejo) July 11, 2023
Given the severity of the situation, the region has been placed under a red weather alert level. Authorities and emergency services are urging residents to take necessary precautions and stay hydrated while minimising outdoor activities, particularly during the peak heat hours. It is crucial to prioritise personal safety.
¡Buenos días! El nivel de riesgo de incendio forestal previsto por la @AEMET_Esp para hoy jueves, 13 de julio, es extremo o muy alto en casi toda la #RegióndeMurcia. pic.twitter.com/pkCUQSHgrQ
— 112 Región de Murcia (@112rmurcia) July 13, 2023
With the mercury reaching a staggering 44 degrees Celsius in the Vega del Segura and the Guadalentín Valley, the number of heat stroke cases over the past two days has risen to twelve, adding to the seven cases reported the previous day. In addition to the growing number of heat stroke cases, the region has witnessed record-breaking temperatures. Yesterday, ten locations in the Region de Murcia recorded some of the highest maximum temperatures in Spain.
INSOPORTABLE. 11/7/23 – 14:30h
El Moralejo.(1.100m altitud)R.Murcia
Termómetros en sol y sombra@A3Noticias@AruserosLaSexta@tiempobrasero@aquilatierratve@JoannaIvars@_FrostSE@jacobpetrus_tve@fcocachometeo@ElTiempo_tve@la7tele@MurciaNoticias@marcredondo@sextaNoticias pic.twitter.com/EUnbimzi1x
— JUAN MANUEL NAVARRO (Caminos de Historia) (@JuanmaMoralejo) July 11, 2023
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
