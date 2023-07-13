Mike Senker – Its A Bloody Liberty!

By Mike Senker • 13 July 2023 • 10:45

Bloody Liberty!

I NEEDED a new pair of scissors so I went to our local Chinese shop to get a pair. I paid for them and took them home. That’s when the fun started. How do you get them out of the plastic packaging? You need a pair of scissors to open the bloody thing! What I finished up doing was getting a very sharp knife and stabbing at the packaging like the shower scene in Psycho. Eventually I got them out. This is not the first time this has happened. I once had a similar experience with a cable I needed for my TV. I got it home, did six rounds with the packaging, got it out then realised it was wrong. I took it back to the shop to change it with the ‘original’ packaging. When I got back to the shop they didn’t want to change it because the packaging was in bits. How was I meant to get it out if it’s sealed in there like the crown jewels? They had no answer and replaced it with another one which was fine. I’d love to know who thinks these things needs to be hermetically sealed. Why can’t it be just two bits of plastic that are held together with sticky tape? Whilst on the subject of packaging it seems to me that everything I buy now is getting smaller and costing more. I picked up an ice cream the other day and it cost three euros. Now let’s get this into perspective. That’s about £2.50. My first week’s wages was a fiver and I’m now paying the equivalent of half a week’s wages for something that is half the size it was last year but still in a package the same size! It’s the same with all chocolate bars. You have a look. Every one of them has gone up in in price but look up what the weight and size was last year or the year before. Manufacturers have all slyly made everything smaller but now charge more ….bloody liberty!