By Anna Ellis • 15 July 2023 • 11:52
Local Police receive award for saving a life in Almeria. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almeria.
The four police officers of the Local Police who rescued and saved the life of a Belgian woman who was floating face down unconscious on the beach of San Miguel de El Zapillo at dawn on Wednesday, July 12, have now received recognition from Almería City Council for their performance.
The Mayoress of the city, Maria del Mar Vazquez, personally congratulated the agents for their professionalism and dedication to service.
“The City Council is proud that the Local Police were not only the first to respond but they also managed to save the woman’s life,” she confirmed.
“They set an example of professionalism and good training as police officers.”
The events occurred around one in the morning on July 12 when the police officers were carrying out surveillance work on the Paseo Marítimo.
They had been contacted by a concerned member of the public who explained that they had heard a couple arguing in the small cove at the height of Calle San Miguel and, during the argument, the woman had entered the water and did not come out.
With the light from the bridge and the patrol vehicle illuminating the sea they then proceeded to walk along the jetty and the shore of the beach with their flashlights.
During this time they notified Maritime Rescue and two new agents joined the search.
Minutes later, the police observed feet poking out of the rocks.
Two of the policemen jumped into the sea, pulling the woman’s head out of the water and verifying that she was unconscious they immediately moved her to the shore.
The police began to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers that quickly took effect and the victim began to expel water from her mouth.
Once she had recovered, the police covered her with a thermal blanket as she was beginning to show symptoms of hypothermia while waiting for the ambulance to arrive for a more thorough examination.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere north of Alicante on the Costa Blanca with her family for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking. Anna is a news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in the Costa Blanca South area and Almeria. Share your story with her by emailing editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
