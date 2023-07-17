Endangered Lynx Face Uphill Battle in Reintroduction Efforts

By Catherine McGeer • 17 July 2023 • 16:59

Fighting for Survival: Lynx Reintroduction Challenges Image: Shutterstock/Tomas Hulik ARTpoint

THE reintroduction of lynx in the Region of Murcia has encountered significant obstacles, putting these endangered felines at risk. One recent case highlights the difficulties faced by these majestic creatures. Tejo, a lynx captured recently, had lost a staggering 20% of its body weight, raising concerns about its well-being. However, there is a glimmer of hope as the Centro de Recuperación de Fauna Silvestre de El Valle has taken charge of Tejo’s care and reports that he is evolving favourably, showing signs of weight gain. The decision on whether Tejo can be returned to the wild will be assessed in the upcoming week.

Tragically, Tejo’s plight is not an isolated incident. Another lynx named Torrealvilla has gone missing in the Highlands of Lorca, leaving conservationists desperately searching for her. Environmental technicians are employing a photo-trapping system to locate her, hoping for a positive outcome. The discovery of Torrealvilla’s geolocator collar, which appeared to have accidentally detached, adds to the mystery surrounding her disappearance.

Tejo and Torrealvilla are two of the eight lynx specimens participating in the region’s lynx reintroduction project. However, the program has already suffered setbacks, with one lynx succumbing to plastic ingestion, highlighting the detrimental impact of human waste on wildlife. The Yecla Land of Lynx Platform, an advocacy group, expresses deep concern about the project’s progress. They argue that the current region poses significant challenges, including high mammal mortality rates in private hunting grounds, which may hinder the lynx’s chances of survival.

En libertad dos de los cuatro linces ibéricos tras completar la adaptación a su nuevo hábitat Tras poco más de 8 semanas, los primeros individuos del proyecto Life Lynxconnect ya andan sueltos en las tierras altas de Lorcahttps://t.co/lBsvELwGQ7 pic.twitter.com/j3N71iVjP6 — Gobierno de la Región de Murcia (@regiondemurcia) May 2, 2023

Members of the platform continue to assert that the Altiplano, an area characterised by its diverse wildlife and suitable habitat, is the ideal location for the lynx reintroduction. They believe that the decision to focus on the current region was politically motivated and are calling for a reconsideration to rectify what they see as a misguided choice. Enkar Pérez, the spokesperson for Yecla Tierra de Linces, states that the recent incidents involving the lynx population validate their concerns, as it is ‘barbaric’ to witness a lynx disappear, another die due to plastic ingestion, and a third suffer from severe malnutrition within a mere two months.

Despite the setbacks, conservationists remain committed to the survival and recovery of the lynx population in the Region of Murcia. The challenges faced by Tejo and Torrealvilla underscore the delicate nature of reintroduction programs and the need for thorough planning and consideration of suitable habitats. As efforts continue to locate Torrealvilla and evaluate Tejo’s progress, stakeholders are hopeful that these setbacks can be overcome, and the lynx population can thrive once again in their natural environment. The conservation community will remain vigilant and determined in its mission to protect these beautiful and endangered creatures for future generations.