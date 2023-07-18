Chelsea Searching Replacement After French Star Probably Ruled Out For Whole Season

By Chris King • 18 July 2023 • 17:30

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Chelsea’s young French defender Wesley Fofana looks like missing most of the upcoming season after undergoing a knee operation.

After visiting a specialist, the 22-year-old was informed that he would need an operation. In a statement issued this Tuesday, July 18, Chelsea FC said: ‘Defender Wesley Fofana has undergone anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery’.

It continued: ‘The 22-year-old did not travel to America for the club’s pre-season tour due to specialist medical assessments, which unfortunately confirmed that an operation would be required’.

‘Wesley will now begin his recovery and work with the club’s medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase’, it concluded.

Fofana was one of Todd Boehly’s new recruits last summer

Fofana was one of many players signed last year during Todd Boehly’s massive investment of £600 million. He arrived at Stamford Bridge from Leicester City for a fee reported to have been in the region of £70.

Due to injury, he only managed to make 20 appearances for the Blues during the following campaign, chipping in with two goals.

Fabrizio Romano, the respected football expert, suggested that Chelsea would now need to explore the possibility of replacing Fofana.

He tweeted today: ‘Chelsea will explore the centre-backs market in the next days/weeks after Wesley Fofana’s injury, only acting if they find the right option. #CFC will look into it after improving the bid for Moisés Caicedo. No changes on Chelsea stance about Levi Colwill. Not for sale”.

Chelsea will explore the centre backs market in the next days/weeks after Wesley Fofana’s injury, only acting if they find the right option. 🚨🔵#CFC will look into it after improving the bid for Moisés Caicedo. No changes on Chelsea stance about Levi Colwill. Not for sale. pic.twitter.com/G4MXbL7dju — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023

As Romano mentioned in another post, Chelsea reiterated today that their England Under-21 star Levi Colwill is not going anywhere.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the defender since he returned from Georgia, where he helped his team to win the European Under-21 Championship for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Chelsea position on Levi Colwill was the same during the last two months: not for sale. Not available for any other club. ⛔️ After Fofana injury, the message from Chelsea is exactly the same and even stronger. He’s 100% staying. 🔵 New deal will be offered/discussed again. pic.twitter.com/xYelQVq7qU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023

Speaking with Sky Sports last May, Fofana discussed the injury situation that he found himself in since arriving in London. ‘When you have a big injury, then you come back and you have a little injury again, it’s difficult for the mentality and the body’, he told the news outlet.

Fofana explained: ‘But I try to give everything for the team and the club. Then, after this, you have more experience. You know your body more and that’s good. You know that sometimes, when you want to push, push, push, just listen to your body and stay calm’.