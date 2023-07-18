Heat Alert: Real Feel to Reach a Scorching 50º

By Catherine McGeer • 18 July 2023 • 11:56

THE State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued a series of warnings across the country. On Tuesday, July 18, Aemet activated the orange warning in Murcia, indicating maximum temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius in the Vega del Segura. In addition, the Guadalentín, Lorca, and Águilas regions, as well as the Northwest, were placed under a yellow warning, with temperatures expected to reach up to 39 degrees Celsius. These extreme temperatures, combined with high humidity, are leading to unbearable thermal sensations in some areas, creating a real feel factor as high as 50 degrees in some areas.

Luismi Pérez, a meteorologist at SER, explains that thermal sensations are a result of the combination of high temperatures and significant humidity. While wind speed is a determining factor in cold sensations, humidity plays a vital role in creating these extreme thermal feelings. When humidity levels surpass 50% or 55% and are coupled with temperatures that remain above 35 degrees Celsius, particularly in coastal areas, the human body experiences sensations ranging from 45 to 50 degrees.

Today July 18 is expected to witness such tremendous thermal sensations in certain parts of Spain. In the interior of Mallorca, particularly in the north, northeast, and inland regions, the red warning has been activated due to anticipated maximum temperatures of 43 degrees Celsius. Notably affected towns include Inca, Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida, and Sineu.

⚠️El peligro por temperaturas máximas (38 a 42 ºC) es importante en buena parte del centro y este de la Península y en Baleares. (avisos naranjas). En áreas de Mallorca, Aragón y Cataluña el peligro es extremo por temperaturas de 42 a 44 ºC.https://t.co/Fzu8ybkFHi pic.twitter.com/8DomobTWXp — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 18, 2023

The heatwave has prompted Aemet to issue warnings in several communities across the country. In total, thirteen communities are on alert for very high temperatures, with a focus on Aragon, Catalonia, and the Balearic Islands, where a red warning has been issued due to extreme risk.

Night temperatures…

The early hours of July 18 witnessed exceptionally warm temperatures across the Mediterranean and the interior of the peninsula. In many regions, the mercury had not dropped below 25 degrees Celsius until 8 am. Aemet highlighted that night temperatures were within the top 5% of the highest recorded temperatures for this time of year. This prolonged heatwave is a cause for concern and requires individuals to take necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy amidst the scorching conditions.

La madrugada del 18 de julio ha sido muy cálida: en numerosos puntos del Mediterráneo y del interior peninsular no se había bajado de 25 ºC hasta las 8:00 h.

En buena parte del territorio, son temperaturas nocturnas situadas en el 5 % de las más altas registadas por estas fechas. pic.twitter.com/WOMs5S1ETy — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 18, 2023

With Spain experiencing these extreme weather conditions, it is crucial for residents and visitors to stay hydrated, seek shade, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. It is advisable to follow the guidelines and recommendations issued by local authorities and health organisations to mitigate the risks associated with the ongoing heatwave.

