Top Spanish Tips To Stay Cool During The Summer Heatwave

By John Ensor • 05 July 2023 • 9:28
Beat the heat.
Credit: Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock.com
The effects of climate change mean that heatwaves are a more regular occurrence, it’s getting hotter for longer, with Spain even looking to Mexico for tips to keep cool.
Even the most ardent sun-worshipper sometimes admits it’s too hot, and extreme heat can be deadly, affecting young and old alike, pregnant women and those with chronic health conditions writes the Red Cross.
If possible, avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day. If you have to go out in the heat of the day wear sunscreen and a hat. Wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing will also help you to keep cool.
It’s no coincidence that the Spanish often take a long lunch break, often between 2.00 pm and 5.00 pm, a system originally meant for agricultural workers to escape the sun at its hottest.
Also eating outside is far more agreeable at 10.00 pm than the English tradition of 6.00 pm or 7.00 pm.
It’s pretty obvious to stay well hydrated. Drink water and avoid caffeine. Aside from drinking it, putting wrists and ankles in cold water will help to cool oneself much more quickly.
Although tempting to keep windows and doors open during the day, keeping them closed will help keep cool air in and hot air out. The Spanish know exactly when to keep their roller shutters down, and when to raise or lower awnings to ensure they stay cool.
Cooking too can increase the temperature of your home. Choose meals that don’t require extra heat, or perhaps prepare them earlier in the day.
A cool shower before bed will help bring down your body temperature. In extreme heat pick the coolest room in the house, it may even be downstairs. Don’t be tempted to dispense with the duvet completely, a thin sheet is better.
Unfortunately, sun and alcohol aren’t the best combination. Alcohol causes dehydration which puts the body under more stress when it’s already trying to cope with the heat.
Lighter meals help keep the body cool. Food with a high water content like strawberries, cucumber, celery, and lettuce, will also help one to keep hydrated and cool.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.