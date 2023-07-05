Top Spanish Tips To Stay Cool During The Summer Heatwave

By John Ensor • 05 July 2023 • 9:28

Beat the heat. Credit: Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock.com

The effects of climate change mean that heatwaves are a more regular occurrence, it’s getting hotter for longer, with Spain even looking to Mexico for tips to keep cool.

Even the most ardent sun-worshipper sometimes admits it’s too hot, and extreme heat can be deadly, affecting young and old alike, pregnant women and those with chronic health conditions writes the Red Cross.

Timing

If possible, avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day. If you have to go out in the heat of the day wear sunscreen and a hat. Wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing will also help you to keep cool.

It’s no coincidence that the Spanish often take a long lunch break, often between 2.00 pm and 5.00 pm, a system originally meant for agricultural workers to escape the sun at its hottest.

Also eating outside is far more agreeable at 10.00 pm than the English tradition of 6.00 pm or 7.00 pm.

Water

It’s pretty obvious to stay well hydrated. Drink water and avoid caffeine. Aside from drinking it, putting wrists and ankles in cold water will help to cool oneself much more quickly.

A Cool House

Although tempting to keep windows and doors open during the day, keeping them closed will help keep cool air in and hot air out. The Spanish know exactly when to keep their roller shutters down, and when to raise or lower awnings to ensure they stay cool.

Cooking too can increase the temperature of your home. Choose meals that don’t require extra heat, or perhaps prepare them earlier in the day.

Sleeping

A cool shower before bed will help bring down your body temperature. In extreme heat pick the coolest room in the house, it may even be downstairs. Don’t be tempted to dispense with the duvet completely, a thin sheet is better.

Alcohol

Unfortunately, sun and alcohol aren’t the best combination. Alcohol causes dehydration which puts the body under more stress when it’s already trying to cope with the heat.

Eating

Lighter meals help keep the body cool. Food with a high water content like strawberries, cucumber, celery, and lettuce, will also help one to keep hydrated and cool.