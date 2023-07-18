‘There Is No Real Climate Crisis’ Claims Nobel Prize Winner

By John Ensor • 18 July 2023 • 13:41

Heatwave. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

The recent heatwaves endured by Europe have been attributed to the climate crisis, but according to one highly respected scientist, it isn’t true.

According to a report this week by Slay News, the co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Physics prize, Dr John Clauser, claims that the ‘climate crisis’ rhetoric is false.

Dr Clauser, one of the world’s leading experts on quantum mechanics, has spoken out against the so-called climate emergency’ and called it a ‘dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people.’

‘No Real Climate Crisis’

The award-winning scientist warned that the information being touted as truth is being driven by ‘massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience.’

The report goes on to assert that governments around the world along with respected news outlets promote the idea of a climate crisis in order to comply with the green agenda goals of the World Economic Forum (WEF), United Nations (UN), the World Health Organisation (WHO), and other unelected organisations.

Climate change research is dominated by physicists and chemists. At its core, the science focuses on heat exchange and the behaviour of atmospheric gases.

Allegedly, Dr Clauser raises the idea that climate pseudoscience has become a scapegoat for a wide variety of other unrelated issues.

Other parts of society have exploited climate crisis theory from business marketing agents, politicians and journalists to government agencies, and environmentalists.

Dr Clauser stated, ‘In my opinion, there is no real climate crisis. There is, however, a very real problem with providing a decent standard of living to the world’s largest population and an associated energy crisis.’

He went on to say: ‘The latter is being unnecessarily exacerbated by what, in my opinion, is incorrect climate science.’

Other Scientists In Agreement

Dr Clauser is not alone in his controversial appraisal of climate crisis information. Another well-renown scientist, Professor Antonino Zichichi, recognised for his distinguished scientific discoveries in the field of sub-nuclear physics, is of the same opinion.

In 2019, Zichichi, along with 48 of his scientific peers stated that human responsibility for climate change is ‘unjustifiably exaggerated and catastrophic predictions are not realistic.’

It was of their considered opinion that, ‘natural variation explains a substantial part of the global warming observed since 1850.’