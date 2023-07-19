Denmark’s Pledge to Contribute to the Amazon Fund

By Catherine McGeer • 19 July 2023 • 13:28

Global Cooperation for a Green Future: Denmark Joins Brazil's Amazon Fund, Uniting Nations in the Fight Against Deforestation Image: Shutterstock/ worldclassphoto

IN a significant step towards the preservation of the Amazon rainforest, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen recently expressed Denmark‘s interest in contributing to the Amazon Fund, an initiative led by Brazil aimed at combatting deforestation. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva revealed this development after a bilateral meeting with Frederiksen during the EU-CELAC summit in Brussels.

The Amazon Fund launched in 2009, plays a crucial role in tackling deforestation in the world’s largest rainforest while promoting sustainable development in the region. However, its progress was hindered when former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro froze the fund in 2019. With Lula da Silva back in office, he promptly reactivated the initiative, rekindling international interest and support.

During the meeting, President Lula and Prime Minister Frederiksen discussed various environmental issues and the importance of addressing global inequalities. Frederiksen confirmed Denmark‘s intention to include a financial contribution to the Amazon Fund in its budget, though the specific amount was not disclosed.

President Lula da Silva expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, stating on Twitter, ‘I was happy to meet her, and we will work to improve the relationship between our countries. We talked about the environment and the importance of fighting inequalities.’

Conheci hoje a Primeira-Ministra do Reino da Dinamarca, Mette Frederiksen, e conversamos sobre meio ambiente e a importância do combate às desigualdades. Ela me contou da intenção do país em aprovar, no orçamento dinamarquês, uma contribuição ao Fundo Amazônia, e a convidei para… pic.twitter.com/X8IN4eK8z4 — Lula (@LulaOficial) July 18, 2023

Additionally, Lula da Silva extended an invitation to Prime Minister Frederiksen to visit Brazil, further cementing the strengthened cooperation between the two nations on environmental matters. The participation of Denmark, a country known for its progressive environmental policies, could potentially set a positive example for other nations to follow in supporting the conservation of the Amazon rainforest.

The Amazon rainforest is often referred to as the ‘lungs of the Earth’ due to its vital role in absorbing carbon dioxide and producing oxygen. It is also home to an incredible biodiversity, with numerous plant and animal species found nowhere else on the planet. However, over the years, the region has faced significant threats from illegal logging, mining, and agricultural activities, resulting in widespread deforestation and loss of habitat.

The Amazon Fund’s initial contributors were Norway and Germany. In recent times, the United States, under President Joe Biden’s administration, and the United Kingdom, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have also joined the group of supporters. Furthermore, France and Spain have expressed their interest in contributing to the fund, showcasing a growing international consensus on the importance of preserving the Amazon rainforest.

President @LulaOficial has exhibited great leadership on climate change. I’m pleased the UK will contribute £80 million to the Amazon Fund – so we can help stop deforestation and protect biodiversity. Thank you for visiting, Mr President, on this special #Coronation weekend… pic.twitter.com/lao0oJka9n — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 5, 2023

For Brazil, the pledge from Denmark comes as a welcomed reinforcement of its commitment to combat deforestation and foster sustainable development. President Lula da Silva took office in January, promising to end illegal deforestation in the country by 2030. His environmental policies have shown promising results, with deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon dropping by 34% in his first six months compared to the previous year, reaching its lowest level in four years, according to preliminary government data.

As the fight against climate change becomes increasingly urgent, international cooperation and financial support are essential to protect and preserve vital ecosystems like the Amazon rainforest. The Danish government’s willingness to contribute to the Amazon Fund demonstrates a collective effort toward tackling one of the most critical environmental challenges facing the world today.

As more nations come forward to contribute and collaborate in this endeavour, there is hope that the Amazon rainforest can be safeguarded for future generations and continue to thrive as a global ecological treasure. The world is looking to leaders like President Lula da Silva and Prime Minister Frederiksen to take bold steps in preserving the Amazon, setting an example of responsible environmental stewardship for the rest of the international community to follow.