Drinking Live Fish In Wine Under Fire

By John Smith • 19 July 2023 • 16:13

Likely ban on drinking fish in wine Credit: Geraardsbergen Council

WHILST we expats may think Spain has some unusual festival; Belgium isn’t far behind but one faces a possible shutdown in 2024.

For hundreds of years live fish have been drunk in a cup of wine during festivities called the Krakelingenfeest or Pretzel Feast and the Tonnekensbrand or the Barrel Burning in the town of Geraardsbergen.

The double feast contains both Christian and pre-Christian elements (fire, live fish, bread, time). The pre-Christian elements presumably date from the Celtic period.

The pretzel is a ring-shaped bun of 10 cm in diameter. This shape symbolizes the cycle of the seasons or of life and normally takes place in March to coincide with Lent.

Rather unusually considering the drinking of a live fish, the festivity has been recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage event since 2010.

New laws however are being proposed which would make it illegal to kill animals of any kind unless out of necessity and not for fun or because of tradition.

Belgium politicians say that they want to move with the times and recognise that if a practice is cruel and causes harm to other living creatures then it should not be allowed.

Many argue that cock fighting and bear baiting were a tradition but they and similar events involving cruelty to animals have been phased out for obvious reasons so it does seem unlikely that the burgers of Geraardsbergen will see their event curtailed in the future.

Animal rights groups have tried to have the fish drinking banned in the past, but courts have ruled in favour of the events.

Perhaps some form of compromise will be possible with the use of fish formed from bread or vegetables or even drinking of wine that the fish have previously swum in (although getting the fish drunk may in itself be considered cruel).

Thousands enjoy these annual festivals, especially as one lucky person wins a solid gold bagel each year so it is unlikely that a ban on drinking the fish will see the end of the festivals.