See And Touch: Estepona’s New Technology Centre Gets Hollywood Seal Of Approval

By Betty Henderson • 19 July 2023 • 18:17

See & Touch Estepona's opening ceremony was a star-studded affair. Photo credit: Global Gift Foundation

ESTEPONA just got a taste of Hollywood glamour as Eva Longoria, the actress, director, and technology lover, made an appearance at the See & Touch showroom opening on Tuesday, July 18.

Joined by her close friend and godmother of her son, Maria Bravo, as well as the Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, Eva’s group was welcomed by the CEO of See & Touch, León Naftaniel, and his team of technology experts.

The Mayor of Estepona officially opened See & Touch’s new space, cutting the ribbon at the special event. See & Touch CEO León Naftaniel shared his pride to be offering the latest in technology and providing customers with a unique and cutting-edge experience.

Naftaniel said, “It’s an honour to welcome Eva Longoria and our special guests to our new See & Touch technology space on the Costa del Sol. We are delighted to share our passion for innovation with Eva and show her what our store has to offer”.

The mayor also shared his excitement about See & Touch’s arrival in Estepona, explaining that it marks an important milestone in the town’s commitment to encouraging technological growth and economic development.

Longoria, who already has a home technology installation and a state-of-the-art home cinema from See & Touch, was thrilled with the experience on the night and hinted at her wish to return soon. The actress, along with her guests, thanked organisers from See & Touch for the exceptional experience.

During their visit to See & Touch, Longoria, Bravo, and García Urbano took a look at the latest technological advances in television, sound and lighting, while enjoying a cocktail reception with the finest champagne.

Guests at the See & Touch opening ceremony also enjoyed delicious canapes including acorn-fed Spanish jamón, Spanish omelette, and more gourmet canapés.

The highlight of the See & Touch opening ceremony was a flamenco show that left everyone in awe.

See & Touch is a leading technology company that offers a wide variety of services, including audio and video installations, and security systems. With a team of highly skilled experts, the company is committed to providing customers with innovative and efficient solutions that meet their needs and exceed their expectations.

See & Touch’s new showroom in Estepona is sure to be a popular, drawing in both technology enthusiasts and those seeking innovative solutions for their homes and workplaces.