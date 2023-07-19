WhatsApp Service Outage Causes Global Disruption

By Catherine McGeer • 19 July 2023 • 22:55
Communication Gridlock: WhatsApp's outage leaves users worldwide in a messaging limbo
Image: Shutterstock/ Alex Photo Stock
WhatsApp, the instant messaging service owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), experienced a significant outage that left its two billion users frustrated and unable to send or receive messages. The malfunction, which occurred during the start of the election debate in Spain, affected users worldwide. Social media platforms were flooded with complaints about the messaging app’s failure, and the hashtag #WhatsAppDown started trending on Twitter in multiple countries.
Late in the evening, users began encountering issues with WhatsApp, with messages not loading and sending failures being reported. DownDetector, a service dedicated to real-time detection of internet-connected service disruptions, recorded numerous complaints about WhatsApp’s functionality. The outage has been noted since 10 pm Spanish peninsular time and seemed to be affecting users on a global scale. This incident highlights the extent of WhatsApp’s reach and its importance in facilitating communication across borders.
WhatsApp’s popularity as the world’s most widely used instant messaging system is undeniable, boasting an astounding user base of approximately two billion individuals. In 2014, Meta (formerly Facebook) acquired the messaging service for a staggering $21.8 billion. However, the acquisition sparked concerns among users about the protection of their data. Despite Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg‘s assurances that WhatsApp user data would not be cross-referenced with that of other companies within the group, such as Facebook and Instagram, Meta’s actions have led to apprehensions among users, resulting in complaints from the user community.
we’re working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible.
— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 19, 2023
Given WhatsApp’s dominance in the messaging app market, experiencing an outage can leave users feeling disconnected and inconvenienced. During such service disruptions, it is essential for users to have alternative communication channels to stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues. Here are some popular alternatives to consider:
Telegram: Telegram is a cloud-based messaging app that prioritizes security and speed. It boasts features like encrypted messages, group chats, and the ability to send various types of media.
Signal: Signal is another secure messaging app that has gained popularity for its focus on privacy and end-to-end encryption. It allows users to make voice and video calls as well.
Facebook Messenger: While WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, might not be immune to outages, Facebook Messenger can serve as an alternative, especially if users already have a Facebook account.
