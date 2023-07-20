F1 Legend Loses €250,000 As Thieves Raid Lake Garda Home In Italy

By John Ensor • 20 July 2023 • 19:20

Emerson Fittipaldi. Credit: 6hsp/Creative Commons attribution 3.0

A Formula One champion of yesteryear was a victim to thieves who broke in and stole jewellery and luxury watches from his home in Italy

The home of 76-year-old Brazilian-Born Emerson Fittipaldi was ransacked by burglars who took jewellery and Rolex watches allegedly worth around €250,000 on July 13, according to Gazzetta.it.

Shock For Formula One Champ

The two-time F1 Champion has lived in Italy’s Brescia region for some time, in a villa overlooking the western shore of Lake Garda. Another Formula One competitor who lives nearby is former Ferrari driver 75-year-old René Arnoux.

Reportedly, Fittipaldi, who recently was involved in Italian politics, was not at home when the criminals carried out the heist. It is believed that thieves deliberately targeted the racing legend’s Rolex collection together with gold jewellery and items of clothing.

Investigations are currently being carried out by the Italian Carabinieri, although it is understood that no arrests have been made at this time.

Emerson Fittipaldi’s Racing Career

Originally from São Paulo, Brazil, Emerson Fittipaldi first became the F1 world champion in 1972, winning five out of 11 races to take the title. At the time he was the youngest driver to achieve overall victory at the age of 25, a record which stood for 33 years. He managed it again in 1974, driving for McLaren, with three first places and four podium finishes.

He retired from F1 in 1980 and took a four-year break. Then he returned to racing in 1984 and went on to twice win the Indianapolis 500 before he again retired at the age of 50.

Fittipaldi made a shock return to competitive motor racing in 2005 and, in a race held at Kyalami in South Africa, he finished second behind Nigel Mansell in the Grand Prix Masters.

As recently as August last year Fittipaldi announced that he would run for the Italian Senate as a member of the Brothers of Italy political party, where he would represent the South American constituents, but was not successful.