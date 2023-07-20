More Than 100 People Hurt After Tennis Ball Size Hailstorm

By John Ensor • 20 July 2023 • 15:11

Tennis-ball-size hailstones. Credit: Luca Zaia/Facebook.com

A devastating storm with hail the size of tennis balls has caused damage to property and injured at least 100 people.

On Wednesday, July 19, it was reported that an area in northern Italy was subjected to a violent storm causing major damage to cars, property and crops, writes Repubblica.it.

Video footage showed giant tennis-ball-size hailstones landing on towns and villages in Veneto, the area surrounding Venice.

Following the storm in which winds were recorded at 140kph (87mph), the president of the region, Luca Zaia, reported that 110 people had suffered injuries inflicted by hailstones and broken glass, as well as suffering falls.

Zaia commented: ‘The number of people injured with injuries caused by hail, falls and broken glass has risen to 110. Once again, I would like to thank the rescuers and technicians who intervened in the immediate aftermath of the events and who are continuing in these hours with the restoration and damage assessment work.’

‘Extended state of Emergency’

A state of emergency was declared yesterday and Zaia is expected to sign the extension of the state of emergency today, once the damage assessments have been completed.

He went on to explain: ‘The wave of bad weather, after having affected our mountains, also hit the plains yesterday evening, also causing the injury of some people, fortunately slightly.’

The storm had caused the closure of roads, blocked by fallen trees and also resulted in powerlines being brought down and house roofs being torn off.

‘The hail that fell was absolutely out of the ordinary, with ice grains reaching diameters of over 10 centimetres in some cases,’ Zaia concluded.

Zaia’s Facebook Message

The regional president posted a message on Facebook: THE DEVASTATION OF HAIL IN VENUS! The wave of bad weather, after affecting our mountains on Tuesday, also hit Pedemontana and the plain yesterday, causing the injury of some people: at the moment 110 in total, 28 in Venice, 62 in Padova, 19 in Vicenza, 1 in Belluno; among them, a serious injury because fell from the roof.’

‘The fire brigade and Civil Protection’s operation centres recorded more than 350 calls for emergency for severe storms of water, hail and wind gusts in excess of 100 km/h, with a maximum of 119 km/h in Campagna Lupia (VE).

‘The major damage was recorded between the provinces of Padova, Treviso, Vicenza and Venice. Hardly hit the entire Riviera del Brenta.

‘The fallen hail was absolutely out of the municipality, with ice pellets that have in some cases reached diameters exceeding 10 cm.

‘In the morning I will include all the municipalities affected by the hail yesterday in the Regional State of Emergency signed yesterday for the Bellunese.’