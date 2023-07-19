Murcia Updated to Red Alert: High temperatures and Thunderstorms Forecast

By Catherine McGeer • 19 July 2023 • 11:58

Murcia braces for scorching heat and possible thunderstorms as the red alert brings extreme weather to the region Image: Shutterstock/ Todja

AS summer reaches its peak, the Region of Murcia is facing a severe weather phenomenon, with orange and red warnings being issued for extreme heat and thunderstorms. The scorching temperatures have brought significant concern to nine autonomous communities in Spain, including the Region of Murcia, where the forecast has triggered red-level alerts, indicating the highest risk. Meteorologists are predicting that the mercury could soar beyond a blistering 44ºC with the real feel notably higher due to the humidity, raising alarm among residents and authorities.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has implemented an orange alert for high temperatures in various regions, including Altiplano, Noroeste, Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca, Águilas, Campo de Cartagena, and Mazarrón. These areas are expected to experience oppressive heat for eight long hours, starting from 1 PM and lasting until 8 PM. However, it is in the Vega del Segura area where the situation is most critical. The city of Murcia, for instance, could see temperatures reaching a staggering 44ºC, making it particularly susceptible to the dangerous heatwave.

19/07 09:01 #AEMET #FMA nivel rojo por temp. max para hoy en C. Valenciana, Reg. Murcia y Andalucía . . Imagen en vigor a las 09:01 (tabla actualizada haciendo CLIC EN LA IMAGEN), o visite https://t.co/aIJV7DDYto https://t.co/SQspVJglil — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 19, 2023

The anticyclone named Charon after the mythological ferryman who delivered souls to the underworld has brought with it storm warnings that blanket almost the entire region. The combination of high temperatures and dry conditions has significantly heightened the risk of wildfires. Almost the entire region is experiencing the highest level of forest fire danger, with only coastal areas showing slightly attenuated danger levels. Authorities are urging residents to exercise extreme caution to prevent any accidental fires during this perilous period.

A new anticyclone dubbed Charon, the ferryman of the dead in Greek mythology, pushed into the region from north Africa, and could lift temperatures above 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in parts of Italy this week. https://t.co/FOL4SVIHZi — Reuters Science News (@ReutersScience) July 16, 2023

Adding to the concerns, the heatwave is showing no signs of abating, with new red warnings being issued for Murcia, Malaga, and Alicante. These regions could see maximum temperatures ranging between 42° and 44°, further escalating the ongoing weather crisis.

In a troubling event on Tuesday, Figueres experienced the highest temperature ever recorded in Cataluña, reaching a sweltering 45.4°C. More than 140 stations in the Aemet network reported temperatures at or above 40°C, with over 45 stations not dipping below 25°C. This alarming trend is a clear indication of the extremity of the current weather pattern affecting the entire country.

Las #temperaturas mínimas hoy en la #RegiondeMurcia no han bajado de 20 ºC en ninguna de las estaciones de @AEMET_Esp (noches tropicales), y en muchas de ellas de los 25 ºC (noches tórridas). Aunque los datos son provisionales, en muchos puntos ha sido la noche más cálida del año pic.twitter.com/ufoRcGpLRX — AEMET_Murcia (@AEMET_Murcia) July 19, 2023

As if the high temperatures weren’t enough, a scorching hot wind known as ‘terral’ is expected to blow through the south of the Valencian Community, Murcia, and the extreme south of Andalusia, including the coastal and shoreline areas of Malaga and the eastern part of Almeria. These regions may witness an astonishing temperature increase of 5° to 6°, intensifying the already unbearable conditions. Murcia, under a red warning for 44°C, will bear the brunt of this intensified heat, along with Alicante and Malaga, where the temperature could reach 42°C. Other areas of the eastern and southern parts of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands are also projected to face temperatures exceeding 38° to 40°, warranting orange, and yellow alerts.

With the scorching afternoon heat comes the possibility of thunderstorms, particularly in the southeastern interior. Many of these storms are expected to be dry, with little to no rain, but accompanied by fierce gusts of wind. A yellow warning has been issued for Andalusia, Murcia, and Valencia due to this heightened risk.

In response to these critical weather conditions, authorities are urging residents to take all necessary precautions to stay safe during this challenging period. It is vital to remain hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, and be vigilant to prevent potential fire hazards. Staying informed about weather updates and heeding official warnings can significantly contribute to reducing the impact of this red alert for high temperatures and thunderstorms in the region.