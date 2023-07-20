New Hard Rock Hotel To Be Built In Portimao On Portugal’s Algarve

By Chris King • 20 July 2023 • 16:24

Image of the Hard Rock Hotel in Nevada, Las Vegas. Credit: Farragutful/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Hard Rock International and Mercan Properties will open a luxurious hotel located in Praia do Vau, Portimão.

As announced this Monday, July 17, Hard Rock International plans to open its new Hard Rock Hotel Algarve in southern Portugal. It will be located near the stunning beach of Praia do Vau, in the town of Portimão.

Construction is set to begin in early 2024 with Summer 2026 scheduled for the opening. This latest venture by the international brand will feature around 275 luxurious rooms and suites. There will be an additional 150 branded serviced apartments.

Guests can walk directly onto the sandy beach

Hotel guests will be able to enjoy direct access to the sandy beach. A wide range of amenities will be available, including the beloved Hard Rock Roxity Kids Club™.

There will be a choice of three restaurants, three bars, three exterior pools, a Rock Spa®, gym, Rock Shop®, sports area and a beach club.

Todd Hricko, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hotel Development for Hard Rock International, said: ‘We’re delighted to expand Hard Rock Hotel’s unparalleled offerings to the beautiful country of Portugal in 2026′.

‘This new development will further extend the enhanced entertainment experience our guests know and love to yet another part of the world, while incorporating the country’s amazing culture’, he added.

Portimao has some of the best beaches in the Algarve

Portimão is a popular holiday destination for international tourists, blessed with a beautiful, lively marina area. The region is known globally for the Algarve International Autodrome, where the FIA Portuguese Grand Prix was held in 2020 and 2021.

Some of the best beaches in the Algarve can be found near the town, with its extensive sandy coastline paired with calm, warm and clear waters.

Vau Beach, where the new hotel will be located, borders coppery cliffs, turquoise waters, and a large selection of restaurants offering fresh fish.

Over 400 jobs are expected to be created locally

Jordi Vilanova, the President of Mercan Properties, explained: ‘The Hard Rock brand is consistently elevating and expanding its luxury offerings and it’s a pleasure to be a part of this amazing evolution.’.

‘We’re excited to create a unique asset on the shores of Praia do Vau that reflects the Portuguese culture and attracts visitors from around the globe. We believe that this collaboration between Mercan Properties and Hard Rock International will be a great success in Algarve and a very positive contribution to the country’, he continued.

‘The Algarve continues to be of great interest and attention from Mercan, illustrated by our investment in the region in the form of four projects. Portugal is undoubtedly a tourist destination of excellence at the world level’, Vilanova added.

Over 400 jobs are expected to be created locally between the construction and operation of the new development. An increase in the potential of the tourism experience in the country is hotly anticipated once the hotel opens.