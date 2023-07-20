New Zealand Spring Women’s World Cup’s First Shock In Tournament’s Opening Match

New Zealand pulled off the first shock of the Women’s World Cup 2023 in the very first match of the tournament.

The Football Ferns won their first game in 15 World Cup outings, roared on by a record number of 42,137 delirious fans at Auckland’s Eden Park earlier this morning, Thursday, July 20.

Not only did they win 1-0 thanks to a Hannah Wilkinson goal, but they did it against Norway, the 1995 world champions, and the favourites to progress as group winners.

If Ria Percival had converted her penalty in the 89th minute after Tuva Hansen was judged to have handled the ball then the result would have been even more emphatic. Instead, she only smashed her kick against the crossbar.

A goalless first half suddenly turned into a thrilling match after the 48th-minute cross from Jacqui Hand was steered into the Norwegian net by Wilkinson.

Eden Park erupted into a cauldron of noise as the 31-year-old Melbourne City player celebrated scoring New Zealand’s first goal on home soil since 2015, which incidentally, was scored by the same player.

Norway failed to make the most of opportunities

Frida Maanum had the chance to bring her side level only minutes later but she spurned a golden opportunity, poking the ball wide of the post.

A diving save by Aurora Mikalsen prevented the home captain Ali Riley from doubling the lead for the home side as they pressed Hege Riise’s surprisingly very lacklustre Norwegian team.

Ten minutes of added time did nothing to help the nerves of the New Zealand players or fans, but as the final whistle blew, they had achieved a famous victory.

Norway face Switzerland next, on Tuesday 25, knowing that they need to pull something out of the fire in Hamilton if they are to have any chance of progressing in this tournament.

Norway lost 8-0 to England at Euro 2022

They suffered the indignation of a huge 8-0 defeat that was inflicted upon them by England’s Lionesses in the 2022 Euros. That led to an early exit and Hege Riise will be hoping to avoid a repeat of that.

With such a huge surplus of attacking talent at her disposal, it was incredible to note that Norway failed to register a shot on target until the 81st minute.

When it arose, Victoria Esson was able to tip Caroline Graham Hansen’s shot onto the crossbar to safety. Guro Reiten was also guilty of a glaring miss in the dying minutes of the match.

Next up for Jitka Klimková’s side is a match next Tuesday 25 with the Philippines at Wellington Regional Stadium. Arguably the weakest side in the group, New Zealand could seal qualification to the knockout stages with another win.