Puzzle Solutions Edition 1985

WORD SPIRAL

1 Chic; 2 Club; 3 Bout; 4 Tang; 5 Glue; 6 Ever; 7 Rail; 8 Leer; 9 Rasp; 10 Pate; 11 East; 12 Toad; 13 Duel; 14 Lava; 15 Arch; 16 Have.
LEVERET

QUICK QUIZ

1 Japan; 2 Dead Sea; 3 Jesuits; 4 Gloucestershire; 5 Malaria; 6 Greece; 7 Don Quixote; 8 Mallard; 9 Mime; 10 Bamboo.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Exodus; 8 Bureau; 10 Learner; 11 Belle; 12 Rock; 13 Catch; 17 Breed; 18 Prop; 22 Knave; 23 Trainer; 24 Models; 25 Robust.
Down: 1 Declare; 2 Romance; 3 Burns; 4 Put back; 5 Realm; 6 Rules; 9 Ornaments; 14 Ordeals; 15 Bran tub; 16 Spirits; 19 Skimp; 20 Handy; 21 Major.

QUICK

Across: 1 Kebab; 6 Amply; 9 Durable; 10 Shoot; 11 Brand; 12 Revue; 13 Flatter; 15 Fed; 17 Less; 18 Cerise; 19 Melon; 20 Shekel; 22 Dais; 24 Kit; 25 Braille; 26 Snout; 27 Naiad; 28 Sinus; 29 Veteran; 30 Skier; 31 Defer.
Down: 2 Exhale; 3 Adopts; 4 But; 5 Water; 6 Albumen; 7 Mere; 8 Lances; 12 Rebel; 13 Flask; 14 Asset; 15 Final; 16 Dense; 18 Court; 19 Meander; 21 Hijack; 22 Divine; 23 Ill-use; 25 Buyer; 26 Save; 28 Sad.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Pícaro, 4 Cajon, 8 Tunic, 9 Enfermo, 10 Deserve, 11 Wall, 12 Río, 14 Bata, 15 Beds, 18 Red, 21 Ugly, 23 Extinta, 25 Séptimo, 26 Clerk, 27 Razon, 28 Detour.
Down: 1 Patada, 2 Canasta, 3 Recordar, 4 Cuff, 5 Jerga, 6 Noodle, 7 Fewer, 13 Obstacle, 16 De nuevo, 17 Pulsar, 19 Dedos, 20 Marker, 22 Lápiz, 24 Sign.

NONAGRAM

alar, alky, aryl, earl, kale, lake, lark, leak, lyre, rale, real, rely, wale, walk, weal, yawl, alary, alway, areal, early, kraal, laker, layer, leaky, rawly, relay, waler, lawyer, walker, weakly, jaywalk. JAYWALKER

