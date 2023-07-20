Puzzle Solutions Edition 1985

1 Chic; 2 Club; 3 Bout; 4 Tang; 5 Glue; 6 Ever; 7 Rail; 8 Leer; 9 Rasp; 10 Pate; 11 East; 12 Toad; 13 Duel; 14 Lava; 15 Arch; 16 Have.

LEVERET

1 Japan; 2 Dead Sea; 3 Jesuits; 4 Gloucestershire; 5 Malaria; 6 Greece; 7 Don Quixote; 8 Mallard; 9 Mime; 10 Bamboo.

Across: 7 Exodus; 8 Bureau; 10 Learner; 11 Belle; 12 Rock; 13 Catch; 17 Breed; 18 Prop; 22 Knave; 23 Trainer; 24 Models; 25 Robust.

Down: 1 Declare; 2 Romance; 3 Burns; 4 Put back; 5 Realm; 6 Rules; 9 Ornaments; 14 Ordeals; 15 Bran tub; 16 Spirits; 19 Skimp; 20 Handy; 21 Major.

Across: 1 Kebab; 6 Amply; 9 Durable; 10 Shoot; 11 Brand; 12 Revue; 13 Flatter; 15 Fed; 17 Less; 18 Cerise; 19 Melon; 20 Shekel; 22 Dais; 24 Kit; 25 Braille; 26 Snout; 27 Naiad; 28 Sinus; 29 Veteran; 30 Skier; 31 Defer.

Down: 2 Exhale; 3 Adopts; 4 But; 5 Water; 6 Albumen; 7 Mere; 8 Lances; 12 Rebel; 13 Flask; 14 Asset; 15 Final; 16 Dense; 18 Court; 19 Meander; 21 Hijack; 22 Divine; 23 Ill-use; 25 Buyer; 26 Save; 28 Sad.

Across: 1 Pícaro, 4 Cajon, 8 Tunic, 9 Enfermo, 10 Deserve, 11 Wall, 12 Río, 14 Bata, 15 Beds, 18 Red, 21 Ugly, 23 Extinta, 25 Séptimo, 26 Clerk, 27 Razon, 28 Detour.

Down: 1 Patada, 2 Canasta, 3 Recordar, 4 Cuff, 5 Jerga, 6 Noodle, 7 Fewer, 13 Obstacle, 16 De nuevo, 17 Pulsar, 19 Dedos, 20 Marker, 22 Lápiz, 24 Sign.

alar, alky, aryl, earl, kale, lake, lark, leak, lyre, rale, real, rely, wale, walk, weal, yawl, alary, alway, areal, early, kraal, laker, layer, leaky, rawly, relay, waler, lawyer, walker, weakly, jaywalk. JAYWALKER

EASY

HARD

