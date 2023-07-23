Verstappen Wins In Hungary To Move 110 Points Clear In The F1 Championship

By Chris King • 23 July 2023 • 18:34

Image of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Credit: Ev. Safronov/Shutterstock.com

Max Verstappen took the chequered flag at the Hungaroring in Budapest this Sunday, July 23, to win the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In the process, the reigning world champion set a new record for his Red Bull team. A string of 12 consecutive victories dating back to Abu Dhabi in 2022 broke the previous one of 11, set in 1988 by the McLaren drivers, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

⭐️ NEW F1 RECORD! ⭐️ Red Bull take their 12th win in a row 👏👏👏#HungarianGP @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/6SBqcbBuAj — Formula 1 (@F1) July 23, 2023

The Dutchman also racked up the 44th win of his relatively short career. It was also his ninth win of the season and the seventh on the trot, moving him an astounding 110 points clear in the driver’s championship.

His domination right now in F1 is frightening. No other driver seems capable of getting anywhere near him in terms of pace.

When Lewis Hamilton clinched a stunning pole in yesterday’s qualifying, for a short moment, maybe there was some glimmer of hope that Verstappen could be tamed.

That hope was extremely short-lived when the lights turned green and the Red Bull roared ahead of the British driver after the very first corner, remaining there until the end of the race.

The only challenge now is to see who will finish second

The whole F1 calendar now is simply a case of who will finish second, with Verstappen placed to secure his third consecutive world crown at the end of the season.

Lando Norris pulled off a superb drive to cross the finishing line in second position in the McLaren. The resurgence of this legendary British team was highlighted by his Australian teammate Oscar Piastri who brought the other McLaren home in fifth.

Sergio Perez held his own while fending off the challenge of Hamilton to take third on the podium after starting from ninth. George Russell moved from 18th to finish sixth in the Mercedes Britain’s George Russell charged through the field to take an excellent sixth place in the Mercedes after starting from 18th on the grid. He moved one place ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after the Frenchman was handed a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane. There was drama when LeClerc caught his teammate Carlos Sainz with 16 laps remaining. Despite complaining that the Spaniard was holding him up, the Italian team refused to give Sainz the order to let LeClerc pass him. Their track positions were finally reversed after both drivers pitted but t was not enough and the two Ferraris could only manage seventh and eighth. Aston Martin filled the final two spots in the Top 10. Fernando Alonso seems unable to continue the electrifying form he displayed earlier in the season. He eventually settled for ninth, with Canada’s Lance Stroll following him home.