Portugal To Implement Controls On All Travellers Crossing The Border From Spain Close
Trending:

Astrologist Claims To Know Best Dog Breed To Match Owners Star Sign

By John Ensor • 24 July 2023 • 12:07

Find Your Perfect Dog Claims Astologer

Yorkshire Terrier. Credit: Steve Bruckmann/Shutterstock.com

For dog owners looking to form a close bond with their pets, an astrologer claims to have the answer.

According to an online astrologist known as Bella (@astrobellaluna), the secret to the perfect match between a man and his best friend is written in the stars, writes OK Diario.

The stargazer has not only published a list of dog breeds that she claims will correspond directly to human owners of certain zodiac signs, but she has also given the reason.

So if you’re thinking of getting a dog in the near future, perhaps from a reputable breeder, or maybe a visit to an animal shelter, take a look at the list and see if you agree.

  • Aries: The Chihuahua, ‘because they destroy everything and fight with everyone in the street.’ According to this astrologer.
  • Taurus: The English Bulldog, ‘because they love to sleep all day and get dirty faces when they eat, as well as being very expensive to keep.’
  • Gemini: The Yorkshire Terrier, who ‘bark excessively and are too nosey for their own good.’
  • Cancer: The Pug, because ‘they always look a bit sad and are as clingy as hell,’
  • Leo: The Afghan Hound, ‘Look at their hair, their confidence…! Come on, this dog knows he’s a star.’
  • Virgo: The Border Collie, ‘they live to serve and will herd your sheep for free without asking for anything in return.’
  • Libra: The Bichon Frisé, ‘because they were bred to please people and always have to look good before they leave the house.’
  • Scorpio: The Pitbull, ‘because they are ‘misunderstood.’
  • Sagittarius: The Husky, ‘Look at this guy, he’s ready for adventure.’
  • Capricorn: The German Shepherd because, ‘of all the breeds, they have the highest employment rate.’
  • Aquarius: The English Bull Terrier ‘because it looks so strange and adorable at the same time.’
  • Pisces: The Pomeranian, ‘Emotionally needy, physically lazy, but very loving and compassionate.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Transfer News Centre banner
Written by

John Ensor

Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina. He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals. When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading