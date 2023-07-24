Astrologist Claims To Know Best Dog Breed To Match Owners Star Sign

By John Ensor • 24 July 2023 • 12:07

Yorkshire Terrier. Credit: Steve Bruckmann/Shutterstock.com

For dog owners looking to form a close bond with their pets, an astrologer claims to have the answer.

According to an online astrologist known as Bella (@astrobellaluna), the secret to the perfect match between a man and his best friend is written in the stars, writes OK Diario.

The stargazer has not only published a list of dog breeds that she claims will correspond directly to human owners of certain zodiac signs, but she has also given the reason.

So if you’re thinking of getting a dog in the near future, perhaps from a reputable breeder, or maybe a visit to an animal shelter, take a look at the list and see if you agree.

Aries: The Chihuahua, ‘because they destroy everything and fight with everyone in the street.’ According to this astrologer.

Taurus: The English Bulldog, ‘because they love to sleep all day and get dirty faces when they eat, as well as being very expensive to keep.’

Gemini: The Yorkshire Terrier, who ‘bark excessively and are too nosey for their own good.’

Cancer: The Pug, because ‘they always look a bit sad and are as clingy as hell,’

Leo: The Afghan Hound, ‘Look at their hair, their confidence…! Come on, this dog knows he’s a star.’

Virgo: The Border Collie, ‘they live to serve and will herd your sheep for free without asking for anything in return.’

Libra: The Bichon Frisé, ‘because they were bred to please people and always have to look good before they leave the house.’

Scorpio: The Pitbull, ‘because they are ‘misunderstood.’

Sagittarius: The Husky, ‘Look at this guy, he’s ready for adventure.’

Capricorn: The German Shepherd because, ‘of all the breeds, they have the highest employment rate.’

Aquarius: The English Bull Terrier ‘because it looks so strange and adorable at the same time.’

Pisces: The Pomeranian, ‘Emotionally needy, physically lazy, but very loving and compassionate.’