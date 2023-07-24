Barry Hamilton: A Beacon of Service and Support in Mazarrón

By Catherine McGeer • 24 July 2023 • 17:35

Caption: Barry Hamilton, President of FAST charity in Spain, honoured with a second British Empire Medal Image: Twitter/@HughElliottUK

IN a small town called Camposol, nestled within the picturesque region of Mazarrón lives a remarkable individual who has devoted his life to serving others. Barry Hamilton, the President of FAST charity, has not only etched his name into the history books but has also won the hearts of a grateful community of approximately 4,000 British nationals living in the region.

Barry’s journey of service began long ago when he served in the British Army. For his commendable contributions to the military, he was awarded the prestigious British Empire Medal in the military division back in 1990. Having experienced the sense of purpose and fulfilment that comes with helping others, Barry carried his passion for service beyond his military career.

In the town of Camposol, which is situated a considerable distance from major health centres and hospitals, the need for medical emergency response and support for the expatriate community was keenly felt. It was in this context that Barry assumed the role of President of FAST charity, an organisation that responds to medical emergencies, and began his remarkable journey of making a positive impact on people’s lives.

Under his dynamic leadership, FAST charity flourished, providing much-needed medical assistance to the local community during times of crisis. Whether it’s a sudden illness or an unforeseen accident, Barry and his team at FAST are always on the front lines, ready to lend a helping hand. The invaluable service they offer has undoubtedly saved lives and alleviated the suffering of numerous individuals.

Desde FAST Barry ayuda a la comunidad local de 4.000 ciudadanos🇬🇧en Camposol, una vasta zona residencial de Murcia, proporcionando servicios médicos y otros servicios caritativos en coordinación con las autoridades 🇪🇸Estamos muy agradecidos por su trabajo https://t.co/f5dnmMRg4a pic.twitter.com/3bUwpX1VQD — Hugh Elliott (@HughElliottUK) July 21, 2023

In recognition of his exceptional contributions to the well-being of British nationals in Camposol, Mazarrón, Barry Hamilton has been honoured with his second British Empire Medal. The second medal, this time in the civilian division, was recently presented to him by Hugh Elliot the British Ambassador to Spain and Andorra, recognising the significance of his services to the expatriate community.

On receiving this prestigious award, Barry expressed profound gratitude and humility. He acknowledged the unwavering support of his wife, Annie, and the dedication of his family, friends, and the members of FAST charity. According to Barry, this honour truly belongs to the entire team, as it is their collective efforts that have made a lasting difference in the lives of so many.

Barry Hamilton’s journey from a decorated military veteran to a celebrated community leader reflects the best of humanity. His selfless dedication to serving others, especially during emergencies, has made a significant impact on the lives of many, earning him the love and respect of an entire community.

