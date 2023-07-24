English Football Legend Dies In Marbella Aged 69 Close
Get Ready For Brand New Emojis Later This Year

By John Ensor • 24 July 2023 • 18:13

118 New Emojis

Emojis. Credit: Mix Tape/Shutterstock.com

These days, no phone text is complete without an emoji to add emphasis or maybe a humorous edge to our messages.

Sometimes though, despite there being thousands to choose from, some people just can’t seem to find the right one, which is why a blog from Emojipedia has revealed some new ones that could soon be available.

New Emoji Designs

The site has created some sample designs for inclusion on the Emoji 15.1 list, that if approved by Unicode in September 2023, texters and emoji fans should be able to enjoy using later this year.

According to the world’s number one emoji reference site, some of the candidates include a broken chain link, a lime, a brown mushroom, and a phoenix.

Two new faces are also expected, showing horizontally and vertically shaking heads. Four new gender-neutral silhouettes depicting families are also on the cards: two adults – one child, one adult – two children, one adult – one child and two adults – two children.

In addition to existing designs, there could also be six variants showing specifically directional figures: walking, running, kneeling, walking with a stick, manual wheelchair user and motorised wheelchair user. These will also include skin tone and gender variations.

118 New Emojis To Choose From

  1. Head Shaking Horizontally
  2. Head Shaking Vertically
  3. Phoenix Bird
  4. Lime
  5. Brown Mushroom
  6. Broken Chain
  7. Family: Adult, Adult, Child
  8. Family: Adult, Child, Child
  9. Family: Adult, Child
  10. Family: Adult, Adult, Child, Child
  11. Person Walking Facing Right
  12. Person Walking Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  13. Person Walking Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  14. Person Walking Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  15. Person Walking Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  16. Person Walking Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone
  17. Man Walking Facing Right
  18. Man Walking Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  19. Man Walking Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  20. Man Walking Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  21. Man Walking Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  22. Man Walking Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone
  23. Woman Walking Facing Right
  24. Woman Walking Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  25. Woman Walking Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  26. Woman Walking Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  27. Woman Walking Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  28. Woman Walking Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone
  29. Person with White Cane Facing Right
  30. Person with White Cane Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  31. Person with White Cane Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  32. Person with White Cane Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  33. Person with White Cane Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  34. Person with White Cane Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone
  35. Man with White Cane Facing Right
  36. Man with White Cane Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  37. Man with White Cane Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  38. Man with White Cane Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  39. Man with White Cane Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  40. Man with White Cane Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone
  41. Woman with White Cane Facing Right
  42. Woman with White Cane Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  43. Woman with White Cane Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  44. Woman with White Cane Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  45. Woman with White Cane Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  46. Woman with White Cane Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone
  47. Person in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right
  48. Person in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  49. Person in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  50. Person in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  51. Person in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  52. Person in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone
  53. Man in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right
  54. Man in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  55. Man in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  56. Man in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  57. Man in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  58. Man in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone
  59. Woman in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right
  60. Woman in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  61. Woman in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  62. Woman in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  63. Woman in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  64. Woman in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone
  65. Person in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right
  66. Person in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  67. Person in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  68. Person in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  69. Person in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  70. Person in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone
  71. Man in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right
  72. Man in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  73. Man in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  74. Man in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  75. Man in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  76. Man in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone
  77. Woman in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right
  78. Woman in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  79. Woman in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  80. Woman in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  81. Woman in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  82. Woman in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone
  83. Person Running Facing Right
  84. Person Running Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  85. Person Running Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  86. Person Running Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  87. Person Running Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  88. Person Running Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone
  89. Man Running Facing Right
  90. Man Running Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  91. Man Running Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  92. Man Running Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  93. Man Running Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  94. Man Running Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone
  95. Woman Running Facing Right
  96. Woman Running Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  97. Woman Running Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  98. Woman Running Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  99. Woman Running Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  100. Woman Running Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone
  101. Person Kneeling Facing Right
  102. Person Kneeling Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  103. Person Kneeling Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  104. Person Kneeling Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  105. Person Kneeling Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  106. Person Kneeling Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone
  107. Man Kneeling Facing Right
  108. Man Kneeling Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  109. Man Kneeling Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  110. Man Kneeling Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  111. Man Kneeling Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  112. Man Kneeling Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone
  113. Woman Kneeling Facing Right
  114. Woman Kneeling Facing Right: Light Skin Tone
  115. Woman Kneeling Facing Right: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  116. Woman Kneeling Facing Right: Medium Skin Tone
  117. Woman Kneeling Facing Right: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  118. Woman Kneeling Facing Right: Dark Skin Tone

Written by

John Ensor

Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina. He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals. When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.

