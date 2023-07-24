Get Ready For Brand New Emojis Later This Year

By John Ensor • 24 July 2023 • 18:13
Emojis.
Credit: Mix Tape/Shutterstock.com
These days, no phone text is complete without an emoji to add emphasis or maybe a humorous edge to our messages.
Sometimes though, despite there being thousands to choose from, some people just can’t seem to find the right one, which is why a blog from Emojipedia has revealed some new ones that could soon be available.
The site has created some sample designs for inclusion on the Emoji 15.1 list, that if approved by Unicode in September 2023, texters and emoji fans should be able to enjoy using later this year.
According to the world’s number one emoji reference site, some of the candidates include a broken chain link, a lime, a brown mushroom, and a phoenix.
Two new faces are also expected, showing horizontally and vertically shaking heads. Four new gender-neutral silhouettes depicting families are also on the cards: two adults – one child, one adult – two children, one adult – one child and two adults – two children.
In addition to existing designs, there could also be six variants showing specifically directional figures: walking, running, kneeling, walking with a stick, manual wheelchair user and motorised wheelchair user. These will also include skin tone and gender variations.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
