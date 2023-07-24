Running From Amsterdam To Ukraine

By John Smith • 24 July 2023 • 12:29

Boas about to set off Credit: Zeilen Van Vrijheid Twitter

A RUNNER from Amsterdam Boas Kragtwijk commenced a sponsored run from Amsterdam to Ukraine on Saturday July 22, planning to complete the 2,500 kilometre journey in 50 days.

The aim is to raise money for a medical aid charity for Ukraine, set up by Ukrainian and Belarussian expats living in the Netherlands.

“I want to show people in the Netherlands how close this war is to our country,” Kragtwijk, 28, told Dutch News ahead of his departure. “I really wanted to do something for Ukraine, but I am not in politics or a doctor. So, I am using my passion for ultra-running to raise money for a humanitarian cause.”

The run is raising donations for Zeilen Van Vrijheid: a Dutch-based foundation that delivers renovated ambulances to where they are most needed in Ukraine.

“I wish Boas all the strength,” Zeilen’s chairwoman Veronika Mutsei said. “And I am extremely grateful for what he is doing for Ukraine. His journey will be incredible and complicated. We have our fingers crossed for him.”

Boas Kragtwijk, a passionate 28-year-old ultrarunner from Amsterdam, is fuelled by his love for running and inspired by his father.

Over the past five years, Boas has embarked on various running projects to explore the world and challenge his limits and has been recognised by many sprinting through Amsterdam in his iconic red shorts.

Now, Boas has a particular mission: to raise €1 million for Ukraine. All donations to Boas’ campaign will go directly to Zeilen van Vrijheid which will use the money to buy lifesaving ambulances.

The ultramarathon route will take Boas from Amsterdam to Berlin, then Warsaw, and onward to Lviv before reaching the final destination in Kyiv on August 24.

Along the way, Boas is being accompanied by Bram Vogels, his dedicated coach/driver, and Beau Tilli, a talented photographer.

Their journey will be meticulously documented on Instagram at Ultra4Ukraine.