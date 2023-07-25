Doctors Find ‘Blood Clots’ After Grammy-Winning US Singing Star Collapses And Rushed To Hospital

By Chris King • 25 July 2023 • 1:50

Image of American singer Tori Kelly. Credit: GabboT/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Tori Kelly, the 30-year-old Grammy-winning singing star has been hospitalised in Los Angeles after collapsing in a restaurant.

According to an exclusive report from the celebrity news outlet TMZ, sources informed them Tori was out to dinner with friends in L.A. last Sunday evening, July 23, at the time of the incident.

She suddenly complained that her heart had started beating unusually fast before passing out. The singer was apparently ‘out for a while’.

Her friends took her in a private vehicle to Cedars-Sinai

Not wanting to call an ambulance and risk her being taken to a downtown hospital, her friends immediately placed Tori in one of their vehicles.

They subsequently drove her to one of the top medical facilities in the country, the Cedars-Sinai. A source from the hospital informed TMZ that her prognosis was ‘really serious’.

The singer and songwriter was allegedly receiving treatment in the facility’s intensive care unit for blood clots that had apparently formed around her lungs and in her legs.

Medical experts were still carrying out tests to find out if Tori’s other vital organs, including her heart, had also been affected by blood clots. The source told the news outlet that the artist had been drifting in and out of consciousness while hospitalised.

Tori won two Grammys in 2019

In 2015, Tori Kelly picked up the Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough Artist Award. This set her on the road to stardom and in 2019 she won two Grammy awards. She picked up the honours for the Best Gospel Performance/Song, and also the Best Gospel Album for ‘Hiding Place’.

Tori first gained recognition as a teenager when she started posting videos on YouTube. In 2010 she entered American Idol and made it through to Hollywood Week.

Using her new-found fame, she released her debut EP, ‘Handmade Songs by Tori Kelly’ in 2012. It was self-produced and released independently of any recognised label.

After going under the wing of her manager Scooter Braun, Tori signed with Capitol Records in 2013. This led to a second EP being made, but this time ‘Foreword’ was on a major label.

‘Unbreakable Smile’ followed in 2015, her first studio album, which shot up to No 2 on the Billboard 200 charts. The single ‘Nobody Love’ taken from the album, gave Tori her first Billboard Hot 100 hit.

The release of her second studio album ‘Hiding Place’ in 2019 gave Tori another Billboard 200 hit, this time peaking at No 35, but leading to the two Grammy Awards.