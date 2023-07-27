By Euro Weekly News Media • 27 July 2023 • 12:00

copyright : Crooke Dental Clinics

A British Youtuber based in Costa del Sol tells how choosing the right dental practice has brought his confidence back

Sometimes we don´t think we need something until we finally get it, and then we realize it was more than necessary in our lives. This is what happened to Andrew Scattergood with his new smile. The showman, who runs the successful Youtube channel “Youtoo Spain”, attended a first consultation with Crooke Dental Clinic, in Calle Mediterraneo 1, Marbella, aiming to get a solution for his long-suffered dental problems.

You can see the Full video with the explaining of the treatment and the interview that Andrew did to Doctor Felix Wucherpfennig here!

What Andrew did not know was that the team of experienced professionals at the practice would not only fix his smile but also bring him his confidence back.

The 58-year-old talked to the journalist Gigi Revello de Toro about the whole experience.

What was your main worry about your teeth before getting in touch with us? Did you feel confident when smiling?

I think I had two worries to start with, actually. The one I thought was the most important was the pain in my jaw and in my neck, and going down to my back. And it was because my bite wasn´t in the right place, so that´s the original idea of going to see a dentist. So the smile was really a secondary issue, and I find now really quite interesting that I didn’t think it was a big thing before.

I wasn´t gonna do it for aesthetic reasons even though my face and my image is really important because I interact with people: I am a singer, an entertainer, an actor. And I think I didn’t realise before the process started, what a difference it would make to my work, and more importantly, to my self confidence. So, along the way, that became a big issue too.

How did you get to know Crooke Dental Clinics? What made you choose us?

I started to make a Google search and read loads of reviews of different places. I am the kind of person that researches for days and days and when it comes to finding a hotel, for example. So I’m used to reading between the lines and judging what´s a real complaint or a real positive review. I was looking for a dentist I could trust because I´ve not really had good experiences in the past.

Yes, this is something that many patients did tell us, that they come from bad experiences in other dental practices. In your opinion, what factor made you feel you could trust in Crooke Dental Clinic?

There were a lot of details, there was honesty about the whole process. It just sounded the right place. The communication was really good and I like good communication, I mean, it is part of my job. So that is what made me organise the first consultation, to see if I was right. And I proved that I was.

What can you tell us about your treatment?

At the first consultation, they made me feel very welcome and they explained everything really well and gave me the confidence I was doing the right thing. We started to talk about my new smile. That’s when I realised I was hiding my smile, my teeth. If you look at my Youtube thumbnails before and after, you can’t really see my teeth on the early ones because when I posted I´d hide the teeth.

I got to meet Dr. Felix and I were thrilled by the high-tech equipment. Felix explained very patiently that it is best to keep as many of your original teeth as possible and was honest about the whole process and how to get the best results. He is such a perfectionist, which I really like, because I am as well. I really appreciate the details he went through. He knew what he was going to do. He had a plan A but also a plan B.

You knew from the beginning what was gonna happen before starting the treatment?

Yes, I knew that I needed some complicated things like a sinus lift and bone graft. I knew that the treatment was going to be longer than other people might had to experience, because it takes time for the bone and gum to heal.

How was your recovery? And the aftercare?

It´s been pretty good.

The recovery took a few days. There are wonderful people at the clinic, even the chauffeur that took me from the clinic. He was lovely.

In your opinion, would you recommend us to other people?

I will definitely recommend you!!

You´ve given me more confidence to talk to people. You wouldn’t think it but I was a really shy child. I just could not talk to people, even though I´ve been trying to recover from that. This has made an awful lot of difference, I can speak to people with a lot of confidence and I know they are probably sick of me talking about my teeth!

If you somehow feel reflected on Andrew and his fears previous to the treatment, you may be a perfect candidate for a dental treatment!

If you are concerned about your smile and you are still looking for a dental practice in Costa del Sol, follow Andrew´s advice and schedule an appointment with Crooke Dental Clinic. They will help you feel confident about your teeth! Request a full evaluation without cost here on their Website.

If you want to know more about Andrew, you can check his Youtube Channel, where he shows his audience all about living in Spain!