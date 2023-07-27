Fusion of Cultures: Kuwait-Spain Festival Hits Puerto Banus This Sunday

By Betty Henderson • 27 July 2023 • 18:08

The Spain-Kuwait festival has become an important celebration on Marbella's calendar. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella

MARBELLA is proving its reputation as a cosmopolitan haven as the city prepares to host the Kuwait-Spain Festival from this Sunday, July 30 until Tuesday, August 1.

The Kuwait-Spain festival aims to strengthen ties and promote cultural and economic relations between the two countries.

The event at Puerto Banus’ Jardín de Europa will feature Spanish and Kuwaiti performances, exhibitions, cuisine, and more to celebrate culture and community.

According to the city’s Foreign Residents Advisor Remedios Bocanegra, the festival strengthens Marbella’s long-standing connection with the Persian Gulf region. The connection dates back to the 1970s when Kuwaitis began taking holidays and buying second homes locally.

She thanked the Kuwaiti organisers and embassy for choosing Marbella, a multicultural destination which is welcoming of diverse cultures. Experiencing Kuwaiti food, art, music and traditions is set to develop local residents’ understanding of the country and its culture.

Abrar Faisal Al Masoud, Director of Future Group which is organising the festival, said the goal is to spotlight economic, political, cultural, artistic and tourism ties between Spain and Kuwait.

She thanked all government, council and corporate sponsors for making the event possible.

Her Spanish counterpart Genoveva Rincón added the free public event will be open from 7pm until 12am each evening after kicking off on Sunday, July 30.

Rincón noted Spain established diplomatic relations with Kuwait in1969, so the 2022 festival coincides with the 50th anniversary of bilateral bonds.

Officials from both countries including the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Spain Khalifa Alkharafi and his Spanish counterpart in Kuwait, Miguel José Moro Aguilar are expected to attend the event and celebrate their countries’ relationship.

The festival will feature flamenco and Kuwaiti dance troupes, stalls showcasing crafts and fashion from both countries, a Bedouin-style tent which will offer authentic Kuwaiti dishes and pop-up restaurants.

With the glamour of Puerto Banus as the backdrop, the celebrations will entertain and educate locals and tourists about current Kuwaiti culture beyond common stereotypes.

Visitors will gain first-hand appreciation of Kuwaiti hospitality and learn more about Kuwait and Spain’s vision for building future economic partnerships.

As the ties between both nations continue to flourish, Marbella looks forward to welcoming more Kuwaiti guests and investors as a world-class destination.