Transfer News: Chelsea Dealt Huge Blow As Latest Offer For Top Star Is REJECTED

By Chris King • 27 July 2023 • 21:53
Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium.
Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
CHELSEA’s pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo reportedly stalled this Thursday, July 27, after their latest offer was rejected.
The respected football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea have submitted new bid for Moisés Caicedo in the last 24 hours. #CFC Understand Chelsea new proposal was £80m (€93m in Euros) — and it was immediately rejected by Brighton. #BHAFC Negotiations remain ongoing but no agreement at this stage’.
EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea have submitted new bid for Moisés Caicedo in the last 24 hours. 🚨🔵 #CFC
Understand Chelsea new proposal was £80m (€93m in Euros) — and it was immediately rejected by Brighton. ⛔️ #BHAFC
Negotiations remain ongoing but no agreement at this stage. pic.twitter.com/NNk1Cg7CdY
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2023
Scott Trotter at football.london also reported on this latest setback for Chelsea. As he pointed out, the 21-year-old Ecuadorian remains at the top of Mauricio Pochettino’s shopping list but it would appear that it will take a massive bid to finally tempt the Seagulls to part with their star player. They are said to value him at £100.
Following a recent 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly with Premier League rivals Newcastle United, the Argentine coach spoke positively when questioned about his desire to sign Caicedo.
'So pleased with the whole squad.' 🙌#BluesInTheUSA
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 27, 2023
‘That’s the idea. The club is working on that. We need to add a player there. We need one more with experience. It depends on the situation of different players. We need at least one more and we are working on that. It depends on what happens in the next few weeks’, Pochettino responded.
His team is currently in the United States where his 29-man squad has played a total of three matches so far. The coach has been able to rotate the players due to the large number of players the Blues have taken on the trip.
However, Pochettino did not seem at ease with the present situation. ‘We have 29 players here and it is massive. It’s going to create a mess in the squad. At the moment, the dynamic is very good, but in every game three, four, or five players cannot play and that is difficult because the mood is difficult’, he commented.
He explained ominously: ‘If players are not happy because they believe they are not going to play, we are going to find a solution with the club and fix the situation. Maybe less is more and more is less. It is not mathematic. That is why I need to make clear we don’t need a big squad. We need 22, 23, or 24 players with some younger and that’s it’, reported Luke Thrower at football.london.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
