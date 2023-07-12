Newcastle United Announce Signing Of Title-Winning Star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 July 2023 • 18:50

Newcastle United Women have confirmed the signing of Elysia Boddy from Championship winners Bristol City.

Boddy arrives in what is an already youthful and exciting Newcastle squad led by Becky Langley, but despite being 19 she already has top-class experience having helped Bristol City earn promotion into the Women’s Super League last season.

The 19-year-old featured 11 times during the Robins’ road to Championship glory so this singing proves to be a very impressive coup for the Lasses show ill be hoping to be competitive in the third tier of Women’s football.

After a rather slow start to the summer for Newcastle, Becky Langley will be happy to now have two new faces come through the door as Boddy follows Emma Kelly who has also dropped down from the Championship to play for the Magpies.

Boddy is a major signing for Newcastle

Kelly was the first signing of the summer having left Newcastle’s rivals Sunderland – who she also captained last season – and also has WSL experience in her locker which means she could stay with Newcatsle on their journey hopefully into the top flight of Women’s football.

For Newcastle to have the pull they do in the third tier of Women’s football is very impressive, and of course, has a lot to do with the money that’s being pumped into the club by the Saudi Arabian owners PIF, but Langley and the club must still sell them a vision.

Newcastle will be looking to carry their momentum of last season into the upcoming campaign and try to push for back-to-back promotions as they aim to reach the WSL in extra quick timing, although the step up into tier three is a very large one.

Speaking upon Boddy’s arrival, Langley was delighted to have signed not just a great footballer, but someone who she clicked with on a personal level almost immediately, she said:

“From our first conversation, I knew Elysia was perfectly suited for Newcastle United. She’s very focused, very professional and driven to take this club to the WSL.

Newcastle will be keen to get it right this season

“We instantly clicked, so I’m excited to work with Elysia.”

That bit about Boddy being driven to take Newcastle into the WSL is an exciting line and one that should also help drive up levels in training as her teammates will believe they must have the same aspirations and look to reach her standard.

If you are enjoying our extensive Women’s football coverage then stay tuned as I will be bringing you exclusive World Cup content from out in Australia this summer!