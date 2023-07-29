Enchanting Estepona: Kiev Ballet To Return In October With Swan Lake

By Betty Henderson • 29 July 2023 • 8:37

The talented ballet dancers will perform Swan Lake. Photo credit: Ballet de Kiev

AMID the devastating conflict in their homeland, Ukraine’s celebrated Ballet of Kiev dance troupe is travelling to Estepona to share a classic and cultural treasure , Tchaikovsky’s magical Swan Lake ballet.

Bringing inspiration and joy through their art, the ballet dancers will take to the stage at the Felipe VI Auditorium at Estepona Theatre on Thursday, October 12 at 8:30pm.

The story

The timeless tale of love and sorcery will unfold through the ballet troupe’s brilliant choreography and music skills. Head ballerina Elena Germanovich stars as the tragic leading lady Odette, an enchanted young woman turned into a swan by an evil wizard’s curse.

The story follows Prince Siegfried, who stumbles upon the magical swan queen and promises to break the spell by marrying her. But the evil sorcerer Von Rothbart schemes to mess up the lovers’ plan by disguising his own daughter Odile as Odette to trick the prince.

The production

The classic production features dance moves originally created by Marius Petipa and awe-inspiring music by famed Russian composer Tchaikovsky. Fancy costumes and scene designs recreate the fantasy world.

At nearly two hours including a break, Swan Lake displays the emotional range and top-level skills of the well-known Kiev ballet troupe.

Artistic director Viktor Ishchuk said, “During tough times, culture and art can lift spirits up. Our dancers are honoured to share this famous ballet with audiences and bring comfort through music.”

The dance company vows the show will go on despite tricky circumstances. “We dance from the heart for those going through hardship,” Ishchuk added.

The performance isn’t the Kiev Ballet’s first time in Estepona. Audience members who enjoyed their 2015 tour performance described it as “breathtaking” and “awesome.”

Ticket purchases

Tickets to the ballet performance start at €27.20 and can be purchased online here.

To support charity work on the ground in Ukraine, €1.50 from every ticket will go to UNICEF’s Ukraine emergency fund.

As the war continues, the arts provide relief and hope. This is a unique opportunity to see Ukraine’s Ballet of Kiev working their magic in real time, bringing light despite the darkness.