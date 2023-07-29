Transfer News: Arsenal And Chelsea Locked In Bidding War For Young Ajax Star

By Chris King • 29 July 2023 • 19:56

Image of Ajax's Johan-Cruyff-Arena. Credit: Wikipedia - By Валерий Дед - Amrerdam Arena, CC BY 3.0

Mohammed Kudus, the 22-year-old Ajax star is at the centre of a potential bidding war between the two Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Chelsea, according to Football-London.

The attacking midfielder has already been capped internationally by Ghana and is making a big name for himself after an excellent season with the Eredivisie club.

His versatility means Kudus can also operate on the right wing if required, as he showed during the Champions League by scoring four goals and providing two assists in the group stage.

He scored 18 goals last season

A total haul of 18 goals plus seven assists in all competitions for Ajax last season, along with two for Ghana in the Qatar World Cup, was bound to attract the attention of top clubs this Summer.

Kudus notched his very first European goal in the 4-0 Champions League win over Rangers FC and he followed it with another in Ajax’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

He also scored the opening goal in Ajax’s 1-6 home defeat against Napoli at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in the group stage. Unfortunately, the exciting young African talent didn’t grace the knockout stages after Ajax finished third in their group.

Kudus fits the profile of both managers

At only 22, Kudus fits the profile of players signed this Summer by both Mikel Arteta and more so, Mauricio Pochettino. Ajax are believed to be holding out for a fee in the region of £40 million (approx €46.6m).

However, his lack of experience at the highest level in European domestic football could go against the Dutch giants when it comes to the final negotiations.

Denmark’s FC Nordsjaelland were the first to realise that a future star was playing in Ghana’s ‘Right to Dream’ academy. He was spotted aged just 10 and signed for the Danes in January 2018.

Kudus joined Ajax in 2020

On 16 July 2020, Kudus departed from Denmark and signed a five-year deal worth a reputed €9 million with Ajax, working under Erik ten Hag, who was the club’s coach at the time.

In his first three appearances, he scored one goal and provided three assists, leading the Dutch manager – currently in charge of Manchester United – to describe Kudus as a player with ‘incredible potential’.

Whatever the final price should turn out to be – and it would seem inevitable that he will go at some point – the Amsterdam-based club stands to make a huge profit on their player.

Chelsea and Arsenal are no strangers when it comes to competing for the same players. Last summer they found themselves both chasing the signature of Mykhailo Mudryk.

In this transfer window, both London clubs made moves for West Ham captain Declan Rice, who eventually plumped for the Emirates. A similar situation surrounded Brighton’s Leandro Trossard, who finally ended up at Arsenal as well.