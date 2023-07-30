Professional Eater And The Godzilla Burger

By John Smith • 30 July 2023 • 13:06

Randy managed two Godzilla Burgers Credit: Randy Santel YouTube

AMERICA has created a whole generation of professional eaters who spend their lives taking food challenges which are eagerly devoured by TV and Social Media viewers.

Randy Santel stopped off at Plein 12 Restaurant in Belgium to take the challenge of eating their Godzilla Burger in less than 30 minutes and he triumphed in eight minutes and 41 seconds and then went on to scoff a second helping also within the 30 minute time limit.

Priced at €50 the Godzilla weighs in at around 1.2 kilos and consists of five thick and juicy Irish Black Angus beef hamburger patties stacked and layered with bacon rashers, cheese slices, a few sauces, and heaps of healthy vegetables, all between a normal sized burger bun with French fries an optional extra!

The record for the fastest time to eat one of these was actually set by Randy’s wife Katina a short time before Randy got stuck into his burger and amazingly, he only beat her time by one second.

Although there are plenty of choices of outsize meals in America, Randy wanted to expand his audience and become an international vlogger (video blogger) which brought him on a ‘busman’s holiday’ taking in eateries in BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg) and he has now clocked up more than 1,200 challenge videos during his career.

Clearly, the restaurants such as Plein 12 benefit from the local publicity generated by this type of challenge and with the burger costing €50 there will be plenty of diners who take the challenge but fail, adding to the takings for the restaurant itself.

Heart Attack Grillbacon,

One of the more bizarre American restaurants is The Heart Attack Grill Las Vegas, Nevada, which makes a point of serving food that is very unhealthy and high in fat, sugar, and cholesterol, where servers dress up as nurses and doctors and anyone weighing more than 350lbs (159kg) eats for free.